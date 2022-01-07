ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her New Savage X Fenty Stores

By Kiyonna Anthony
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is kicking off 2022 in full boss mode. The billionaire business mogul took to social media to give fans a first glimpse at her new Savage X Fenty brick-and-mortar retail stores. Rih Rih shared in a tweet:

"2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores. I can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @SavageXFenty feed for details."

The "Kiss It Better" singer has worked hard to become the business mogul that she is. The news comes just months after Forbes reported that the star has officially reached billionaire status , amassing the majority of her $1.7 billion personal wealth from her Fenty Beauty line.

As for how she feels about being the richest female musician in the world, Rihanna told The Cut :

"It’s scary. I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?... I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

No exact dates for the Savage X Fenty stores have been confirmed, however, Rih says the first outposts will be in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

