What’s New on DVD in January: ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘Her Smell,’ Martial Arts Classics, and More

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE FRENCH DISPATCH on Blu-ray! P. From the visionary mind of Wes Anderson, THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in the fictional 20th-century French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. Many of the world’s most beloved stars shine in this love story to journalists, including Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Léa Seydoux, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, Anjelica Huston and Bill Murray. Following the death of Arthur Howitzer, editor of The French Dispatch, Howitzer’s staff convenes to write his obituary, leading to the creation of four stories: One, inspired by writer Herbsaint Sazerac (Wilson), is an unsettling travelogue of the seediest sections of the city. J.K.L. Berensen (Swinton) offers “The Concrete Masterpiece” about Moses Rosenthaler (Del Toro), a criminally insane painter, and his prison guard and muse (Seydoux). “Revisions to a Manifesto” by Lucinda Krementz (McDormand, whose character is an homage to The New Yorker’s iconic writer Mavis Gallant), is a chronicle of love and death at the height of student revolt. And writer Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright) pens a suspenseful tale of drugs, kidnapping and fine dining, cop style, with “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner.” THE FRENCH DISPATCH is filled with the intriguing, visually rewarding, complex, detailed and funny elements audiences have come to expect from writer-director Wes Anderson.
