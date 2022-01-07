ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What’s New on DVD in January: ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘Her Smell,’ Martial Arts Classics, and More

By Alonso Duralde
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wes Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch” (20th Century Studios), was such a dizzying, fast-moving, visual feast that it begs to be viewed again on physical media, if only to pause on each impeccably art-directed frame to catch details you missed. In that context, the movie could be about anything, really,...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
Variety

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations. The 46-year-old actor delivers two powerhouse performances, both worthy of recognition. His first comes as Jon Peters — the producer, hairdresser and ex-boyfriend of Barbra Streisand — in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy “Licorice Pizza” from MGM/United Artists Releasing. His other turn comes as Stanton Carlisle, the ambitious and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Arthur Penn
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Parade

The 16 Best, Most Exciting Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Seeking explosive and thrilling entertainment from the comfort of home in the new year? Here’s some good news: Right now, Netflix is host to a virtual library of heart-pounding action films from around the world! We want to help you make your next selection to stream at home, so we’ve selected the best.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Mixed Martial Arts#The French Dispatch#American#Andersonian#Searchlight Pictures#Neon
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich: A Career In Pictures

The movie world is mourning the death of Peter Bogdanovich, the revered filmmaker behind such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, Mask and What’s Up, Doc? Check out a photo gallery of his career by clicking on the image above. Bogdanovich was a critic and aspiring film historian when he first came to Hollywood, and his 1971 breakthrough The Last Picture Show was a critical and box office success that elevated his status and won him important friends including Directors Company founders William Friedkin and Francis Ford Coppola and Orson Welles — who ended up living in his younger friend’s home for prolonged periods of time. The two-time Oscar nominee also wrote and acted in many of his movies and would have more than 55 on-screen credits spanning six decades. Here are some photo highlights of a brilliant career. Tatum O’Neal Calls ‘Paper Moon’ Director Peter Bogdanovich “My Heaven & Earth” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

20 best film noirs: From The Big Heat to Sunset Boulevard

The phrase film noir was first coined in 1946 by a group of French critics to describe the emerging movement of mainly black and white Hollywood films with dark, pessimistic themes and signature motifs such as alienated antiheroes, rain slicked streets, dark shadows and seductive femme fatales.Borrowing heavily from the hard-boiled but literary detective novels of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler, film noir attracted some of cinema’s greatest craftsmen including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks, Billy Wilder and John Huston, as well as directors who came to specialise in the genre such as Robert Siodmak, Fritz Lang and Otto Preminger.Tellingly, many...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Golden Globes Underwhelm as Hollywood Anticipates the Real Influencers: The SAG Awards

What a long strange trip it’s been, watching the Golden Globes fade into obscurity. Sunday night’s untelevised awards ceremony was held at the usual location, the Beverly Hilton, in a private ballroom without a red carpet, celebrities, press, or fanfare. And the rest of Hollywood (beyond those with a rooting interest in other upcoming awards like SAG, Oscars, and Emmys), paid little mind to the Globe winners, announced via a series of off-kilter, star-focused Tweets. Truth is, the Globes have long provided a great excuse for Hollywood to revel in a hedonistic party weekend. At the moment, that sort of...
CELEBRITIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Edgar Wright’s Psychological Thriller LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD January 18th

“This is London. Someone has died in every room in every building and on every street corner in the city.”. EDGAR WRIGHT’S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED, STYLISH, PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER IS YOURS TO OWN FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME. BRING HOME THE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE WITH LOADS OF BONUS CONTENT, INCLUDING NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN DELETED SCENES. OWN IT ON DIGITAL JANUARY 4, 2022 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM AND DVD JANUARY 18, 2022 FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘He’s not the John Huston of his generation, he’s the Tolstoy’: Paul Thomas Anderson, as told by his stars

Ben Affleck has likened him to Orson Welles. Quentin Tarantino called him a “friendly competitor”. Sam Mendes declares him a “true auteur”. But to the people who know him best, Paul Thomas Anderson is a martini-swilling, intensely empathetic jokester, who just happened to make some of the greatest films of the past 25 years. He’s now back with Licorice Pizza, his first in four years, which stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour) and Bradley Cooper as a walking, talking embodiment of #MeToo.It’s airier than many of Anderson’s previous films, free-flowing and humorous, relaxing into a vignetted tale...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Steve Martin Did His Own Spin on ‘Cyrano’ in 1987

The Jan. 28 release of Joe Wright’s Cyrano, in which Peter Dinklage plays the lovelorn lead, is the latest example of Hollywood’s enduring infatuation with the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac. Among those to play Cyrano on the silver screen were José Ferrer (1950), Christopher Plummer (1962), Gérard Depardieu (1990) and Kevin Kline (2008). And that doesn’t include modernizations — the most memorable of which is 1987’s Roxanne. In that version, written by and starring a 41-year-old Steve Martin (Australia’s Fred Schepisi directed), the lead is not a French Army cadet but a small-town fireman named Charlie “C.D.” Bales...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The French Dispatch Blu-ray Video Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE FRENCH DISPATCH on Blu-ray! P. From the visionary mind of Wes Anderson, THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in the fictional 20th-century French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. Many of the world’s most beloved stars shine in this love story to journalists, including Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Léa Seydoux, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, Anjelica Huston and Bill Murray. Following the death of Arthur Howitzer, editor of The French Dispatch, Howitzer’s staff convenes to write his obituary, leading to the creation of four stories: One, inspired by writer Herbsaint Sazerac (Wilson), is an unsettling travelogue of the seediest sections of the city. J.K.L. Berensen (Swinton) offers “The Concrete Masterpiece” about Moses Rosenthaler (Del Toro), a criminally insane painter, and his prison guard and muse (Seydoux). “Revisions to a Manifesto” by Lucinda Krementz (McDormand, whose character is an homage to The New Yorker’s iconic writer Mavis Gallant), is a chronicle of love and death at the height of student revolt. And writer Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright) pens a suspenseful tale of drugs, kidnapping and fine dining, cop style, with “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner.” THE FRENCH DISPATCH is filled with the intriguing, visually rewarding, complex, detailed and funny elements audiences have come to expect from writer-director Wes Anderson.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy