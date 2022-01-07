Dallas Symphony to feature music from the Beatles

Revolution is coming to the Dallas Symphony. The new show will be a symphonic tribute to the music from the Beatles performed by the DSO and feature top vocalists.

Jeff Tyzik, the principal pops conductor for the DSO, did the orchestration and says he gave the music more of a symphonic sound without changing the original intent was.

"Because George Martin used string quartets, he used woodwinds," Tyzik said. "Of course he used a piccolo trumpet on Penny Lane, and he used saxophones. So I stayed pretty true to what I thought his wishes were."

Tyzik, who grew up a Beatles fan, said they: "blew everybody away with their sound and energy, and their look."

The show will feature a large collection of rare black and white photographs of the Beatles as well as video clips of the band intertwined into the night.

Revolution is January 28th, 29th, and 30th.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter