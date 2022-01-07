ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kazakhstan President Gives ‘Shoot to Kill’ Order Amid Violence in the Country

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered security forces to ‘kill without warning’ to crush the violent protests that have reportedly left...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after riots in Central Asia's largest country. A government-run information portal on Sunday said that 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. 
PROTESTS
investing.com

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to put down uprising

ALMATY (Reuters) -Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city on Thursday after Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. Police in the main city Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight. The authorities said at least...
PROTESTS
WGN News

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the events of last week as a […]
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoot To Kill#Kazakhstan
AFP

'Old man out!': Anger in Kazakhstan focuses on ex-leader

As protesters armed with sticks and discarded police shields prepared to storm the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty, they marched to chants of "old man out!" But the 81-year-old has yet to appear in public since the country was plunged into unprecedented chaos this week when armed clashes between protesters and police escalated from demonstrations over a New Year fuel price hike.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakhstan protests: 164 people killed in unrest, health ministry says

At least 164 people were killed during protests that erupted in Kazakhstan this week, the country’s health ministry has said.Most of the deaths – 103 – were in the country’s largest city and former capital, Almaty, where demonstrators stormed government building, officials said.The figures, which were reported on the state news channel Khabar-24, are a significant increase from a previous death toll stated by authorities, who said 26 members of the public had died.It was not clear whether the new number referred only to civilians or whether law enforcement deaths were also included. Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that...
PROTESTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Kazakhstan leader gives 'kill without warning' order, as bodies lie in the streets

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered security forces to "kill without warning" to crush the violent protests that have paralyzed the former Soviet republic and reportedly left dozens dead. In a defiant public address Friday, Tokayev claimed the unrest, which began earlier this week as protests against rising fuel prices,...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kazakhstan says 5,800 detained in week of protests

The office of Kazakhstan’s president said Sunday that about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. The Russian TV station Mir-24 said sporadic gunfire was heard in Almaty the country’s largest city, on Sunday but it was unclear whether they were warning shots by law enforcement....
PROTESTS
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. The oil-rich country's descent into chaos has laid bare infighting at the top of a government once dominated by Tokayev's mentor, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev. The older man retains the constitutional status of "Leader of the Nation" despite stepping down from the presidency in 2019. Addressing lawmakers in a video conference broadcast live, Tokayev fired an eyebrow-raising broadside at Nazarbayev as the post-Soviet country reels from unprecedented violence that began with peaceful protests over an energy price hike.
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. seeks answers from Kazakhstan on need for Russian-led troops

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Washington was seeking answers from Kazakhstan officials on why they needed to call in Russian-led security forces to resolve domestic unrest, and he denounced the government's shoot-to-kill order. "We have real questions about why they...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Putin claims victory in defending Kazakhstan from revolt

NUR-SULTAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory on Monday in defending Kazakhstan from what he described as a foreign-backed terrorist uprising, and promised leaders of other ex-Soviet states that a Moscow-led alliance would protect them too. Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty returned to near-normal on Monday after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

The president of Kazakhstan announced Tuesday that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president's request amid the worst public unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, with...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy