Kazakhstan President Gives ‘Shoot to Kill’ Order Amid Violence in the Country

The office of Kazakhstan’s president said Sunday that about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire. The Russian TV station Mir-24 said sporadic gunfire was heard in Almaty the country’s largest city, on Sunday but it was unclear whether they were warning shots by law enforcement....

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO