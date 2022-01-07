One Dead in Marion County Crash

The Biden administration will begin requiring private health providers to pay for at-home rapid tests for Covid-19 this weekend, officials said Monday. The shift, set to take effect Jan. 15, comes as the omicron variant continues surging across the country and the administration tries to boost access to the hard-to-find tests.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.
(CNN) — Chicago teachers will return to work Tuesday following a breakthrough in union negotiations with the city over Covid-19 mitigation measures -- a standoff that has kept students out of the classroom since Wednesday. The confrontation began last Tuesday when the Chicago Teachers Union voted to begin teaching...
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a wave of public and political outrage on Tuesday over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from mingling outside the home. Opposition politicians...
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery. While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be in the hot seat on Capitol Hill Tuesday, as he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in his renomination hearing. Coming just one day ahead of a Consumer Price Index reading that is expected to show a sky-high 7 percent annualized inflation rate, the hearing is likely to be dominated by the topic of fast-rising prices and how the Fed plans to respond.
(CNN) — John Stamos posted a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday to his dear friend and former costar, Bob Saget. Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, is being deeply mourned by family, friends and fans. Stamos shared his love on his verified Instagram account with a photo...
