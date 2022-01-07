Markets pricing in high chance of a US rate hike

The upside momentum in US yields has eased as of now, especially at the longer end as the market awaits the December CPI print due tomorrow. Overall global risk sentiment is holding up. While the S&P500 and Nasdaq ended flat, the Dow ended 0.5% lower. The Dollar has weakened across the board on drop-in long-term yields. The price action in Majors continues to be extremely range-bound. The Euro continues to trade the familiar 1.1260-1.1360 range. The Sterling is running into resistance around the 1.36 mark. USDJPY is also seeing some pullback on softer US yields. Brent is steady at around the USD 81 per barrel mark. Gold has rebounded above the USD 1800 mark on lower US real rates.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO