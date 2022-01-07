Markets pricing in high chance of a US rate hike

AMC stock is down over 17% for 2022 already. GameStop (GME) stock is down 5% year to date. AMC was trending heavily on social media last week but failed to rise. Update, January 11: AMC shares extended its run of losses into the seventh straight day on Monday, losing another 0.96% to end the day at $22.77. AMC stock price fell as low as $21.25 during one point in Monday’s trading but managed to stage a decent comeback amid a broad recovery on Wall Street indices. Surging Treasury yields on the Fed’s tightening frenzy knocked down the meme stocks, with AMC roughly losing 17% so far, this 2022. Focus now shifts to the corporate earnings season in the US, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and the critical inflation report for any impact on Wall Street sentiment.
Comments / 0