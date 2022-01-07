Quick Hits After Friday's Titans Practice

NASHVILLE – The Titans beat the Texans 28-25 here on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest. Last week, the Titans celebrated winning the AFC South. Here on Sunday, they celebrated capturing the No.1 seed in the AFC. It's quite an accomplishment – until Sunday, it had only happened two other times in franchise history, in 2000, and 2008. Let's face it, these Titans weren't given much of a chance when running back Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury at the midway point of the season. Yet here they were in Houston staking claim as the top-seeded team in the AFC, ready to take advantage of a first-round bye. None of this will matter, of course, if the Titans don't keep the momentum going in the playoffs. But hey, the Titans have put themselves in the best position to do something special, and that's a start.

