NFL

Quick Hits After Friday's Titans Practice

By Jim Wyatt
tennesseetitans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Friday to put the finishing touches on preparations for Sunday's game vs the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Some quick hits on the Titans after Friday's session:. -After a half-foot of snow in Nashville on Thursday, the Titans...

www.tennesseetitans.com

FanSided

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
AllTitans

Titans Cut Running Back, Wait to Bring Back Henry

NASHVILLE – Sure enough, the Tennessee Titans made some moves at running back Saturday. Not the one some expected, though. Jeremy McNichols was released and replaced on the active roster by defensive lineman Kevin Strong, who was signed off the practice squad. Strong’s promotion is necessary because two interior defensive linemen, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones, have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston because of injuries.
AllTitans

Introduction to Another Rookie Quarterback Awaits

NASHVILLE – They did not have a crystal ball, but the Tennessee Titans got a good look at the future of the NFL this season when they studied opponents’ game film as part of their weekly preparation. Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will provide one final glimpse.
WKRN News 2

Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans 28-25 win in Houston

Titans hold off Houston 28-25 to finish (12-5) and win the top seed in the AFC. My thoughts… 1. Top Seed – Yep, it’s good to be number one, especially this year when it is so wide open. Advancing to round two is huge. The Titans are now 2 home victories away from the Super […]
tennesseetitans.com

Hot Topics From Titans Coach Mike Vrabel's Monday Video Presser

NASHVILLE – Titans head coach Mike Vrabel held a video conference call with reporters on Monday, one day after the team's 28-25 win over the Houston Texans. Here's a look at the hot topics as the team heads into a week of preparations as the AFC's No.1 seed. The...
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Capture AFC's No.1 Seed With 28-25 Win Over Texans

HOUSTON – AFC South champs. ✅. No.1 seed in the AFC. ✅. Now, it's on to the playoffs for the Tennessee Titans, who took care of business with a 28-25 win over the Texans here on Sunday before a crowd dominated by Titans fans at NRG Stadium. The...
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Promote DL Kevin Strong to the Active Roster While Waiving RB Jeremy McNichols

NASHVILLE – The Titans made a number of roster moves ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Houston Texans. -Defensive lineman Kevin Strong has been promoted to the active roster. -Running back Jeremy McNichols has been waived from the active roster. Also on Saturday, the Titans announced they're...
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Sunday's Win Over the Texans

NASHVILLE – The Titans beat the Texans 28-25 here on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest. Last week, the Titans celebrated winning the AFC South. Here on Sunday, they celebrated capturing the No.1 seed in the AFC. It's quite an accomplishment – until Sunday, it had only happened two other times in franchise history, in 2000, and 2008. Let's face it, these Titans weren't given much of a chance when running back Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury at the midway point of the season. Yet here they were in Houston staking claim as the top-seeded team in the AFC, ready to take advantage of a first-round bye. None of this will matter, of course, if the Titans don't keep the momentum going in the playoffs. But hey, the Titans have put themselves in the best position to do something special, and that's a start.
NFL

