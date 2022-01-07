ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cuomo criminal grope charges dismissed by Albany judge

Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. — Andrew Cuomo is in the clear when it comes to criminal groping charges — and potentially plotting a political comeback. Judge Holly Trexler formally dismissed misdemeanor forcible touching charges and sealed the case against the former governor Friday as Cuomo and his attorneys appeared in Albany City Court...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Make Virtual Court Appearance As Albany County DA Dismisses Groping Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge has ordered former New York governor Andrew Cuomo to appear in court virtually Friday. The judge will consider the Albany County District Attorney’s request to dismiss a misdemeanor complaint that Cuomo groped former aide Brittany Commisso in 2020. The DA says he would not be able to prove the case in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

Capitol rioter makes tearful apology as she’s sentenced

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Attorney General Frosh Announces 2022 Legislative Priorities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Frosh announced his priority legislation for the 2022 General Assembly session on Monday. The agenda will focus on public safety, environmental laws, tenet protection and anti-wage theft measures. “Our legislative agenda is focused on protecting the health and safety of Marylanders and of our environment,” said Attorney General Frosh.  “Our proposals eliminate the dangerous and growing threat of ghost guns, bolster efforts to protect our drinking water, protect hardworking employees from becoming victims of wage theft, and provide additional protections for tenants against unscrupulous landlords.” The four main priorities are: Ghost Gun Ban – This legislation aims to ban ghost guns...
MARYLAND STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NY man arrested for threatening to kill Trump, federal officials say

NEW YORK — A Queens man has been arrested for making numerous threats to kill former President Donald Trump, federal investigators said Monday. “I do not want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism,” said the 72-year-old Rockaway Beach resident, Thomas Welnicki, during a voluntary July 2020 interview with law enforcement.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Soares
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Deadline

New York City Grants Noncitizens The Right To Vote In Municipal Elections

A new law became official today that will allow an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote in New York City’s upcoming local elections. New Mayor Eric Adams allowed the legislation – passed by the City Council last month – to automatically become law. It means that noncitizens can vote in municipal elections as soon as next year, unless a judge overturns the law, which opponents have vowed to do. Several communities in the US already allow noncitizens such municipal voting rights. The rights are limited, as the noncitizens cannot vote for president or members of congress, and can’t weigh in on state races for governor, judges or legislators. The New York Board of Elections has to have a plan in place by July. The new law requires voter registration by noncitizens, which some may be reluctant to do. A separate ballot for municipal races would also need to be created, and the noncitizens – which include those authorized to work in the US, the so-called “Dreamers” – must show proof they have lived in the city for at least 30 days. It is estimated that one in nine New York City voters of legal age are noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Groping#Politics#Criminal Charges#Albany City Court
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey Monitor

Senator suggests deal may be near for stalled Supreme Court nominee

A Republican senator who has stalled the confirmation of New Jersey Supreme Court nominee Rachel Wainer Apter suggested the Englewood resident could see her nomination advance in the coming legislative session. Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-Bergen) said she is moving closer to signing off on Wainer Apter’s nomination after engaging in talks with the administration on […] The post Senator suggests deal may be near for stalled Supreme Court nominee appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law. The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday. More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.” New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy