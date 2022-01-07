ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In All Of Utah

By Ginny Reese
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZowP_0dfjix1B00
Photo: Getty Images

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Utah come from Station 22 Cafe in Provo. The cafe is located at 22 W Center Street. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu. LoveFOOD explains:

"For a relaxed dinner and delicious comfort food classics, look no further than Provo's Station 22 Cafe . With a good-sized dinner menu and daily brunch, customers keep coming back for the chicken and waffles in particular. The 24-hour brined and fried chicken is served with warm buttermilk waffles, watermelon and house-made buttermilk syrup. The chicken is said to be juicy and perfectly crispy ."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken and waffles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
FOX40

Co-creator of Kiki’s Chicken Place dies of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The co-creator of Sacramento’s Kiki’s Chicken Place restaurants died of COVID-19 early Friday.  According to Kiki’s website, Summer Gonzalez had been battling COVID-19 for a week.  “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Utah Funeral Potatoes

These delicious potatoes are truly the best! I grew up enjoying these potatoes from family dinners to church get togethers. They get this name from the frequency they are served at funeral family luncheons at church. Big shout out to my mom who shared this recipe so everyone can enjoy!
UTAH STATE
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken And Waffles#Best Chicken#Chickens#Food Drink#House
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Made The List Of Best Places To Dine In America 2021

Los Angeles has 3 out of 50 of the best restaurants in America, according to this New York Times list. Most Angelenos accept traffic jams on the maligned 405, soaring rental prices and hordes of influencers on every block as a way of life on this stretch of the West Coast. However, the complex food scene, offering some of the most innovative dining experiences in the country definitely helps counter it all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Costco Just Added a Savory Pastry to Its Bakery Section & It's a Total Dupe for This Starbucks Menu Item

Thanks to an abundance of Christmas Nespresso and Keurig gifting, it seems like lots of folks we know are staying in and making their own coffee at home most mornings this winter. But the appeal of a hot breakfast sandwich is tempting enough that sometimes, even after making coffee at home, we still slink out to Starbucks for a drive-thru breakfast. But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s because Costco is selling a savory breakfast pastry that tastes just like Starbucks’ ham and cheese croissants, but you can buy four of them in a pack for just $7.99...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Rob Adams

4 Great Burger Spots in Oregon

Without a doubt, there is no other place that serves hamburgers as good as those that you can find in the US. Europe has amazing food as well, but when it comes to hamburgers, we are the kings, hands down. And while burgers may not be popular in some states, that is not the case with Oregon. In fact, we truly believe you can have some of the tastiest burgers here.There are many spots to choose from but we have narrowed it down to 4 top-rated places that we strongly recommend you to try. Here are our top picks when it comes to great burgers in Oregon:
MOLALLA, OR
The Stranger

Is This the Best Fried Chicken in Seattle?

I was told that I could find the best fried chicken in Seattle at the Chevron next to an intersection, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Graham Street, that has to wait until 2031 for the opening of a Link rail station it's been plainly missing since the completion of the first section of the line in 2009.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Kitchn

You’ll Never Guess What City Martha Stewart Chose for Her First-Ever Restaurant

Hello, it’s me — your resident Martha Stewart super fan. I’m endlessly fascinated by Martha’s capacity for all things home, cooking, organizing, and entertaining, and I pride myself on keeping up with whatever Martha’s got cooking. (And at 80 years old, she’s putting my output of work and projects to shame.) I’ll also buy pretty much anything that Martha is selling, so when I tell you I screamed at her latest announcement … well folks, I really did.
BEDFORD, NY
96.7 KISS FM

Best Fried Chicken in Montana Is An Institution

Fried chicken is a comfort dish that everyone can agree with and will always put a smile on your face and fill your stomach. Cheapism came out with a list of the Best Hole In The Wall Spots for Friend Chicken in Every State, and Montana's is an institution that has been around for over fifty years. The best hole in the wall for fried chicken in Montana is the classic Missoula downtown restaurant, Double Front Chicken.
MISSOULA, MT
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Salt Lake City, UT
2K+
Followers
612
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Salt Lake's #1 hit music station and #1 for new music!

 https://971zht.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy