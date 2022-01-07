Senator Vows To Push Legislation To "Force Action" In Missing Teens Cases

Photo: CBS 12

A Florida senator is speaking out after the body of a missing 14-year old was found in a pond on Christmas Day.

Democrat Bobby Powell was with the family of Vensly Maxime today in Royal Palm Beach.

"I'll be pushing legislation, filing amendments, to make sure that this never happens again. Not only in Palm Beach County but throughout the state of Florida."

The teen disappeared after leaving Crestwood Middle School on the last day before the winter break, December 22nd. School District Police conducted a search that day to no avail.

The family eventually found his body and Powell believes law enforcement could have act sooner.

"It's time that we push legislation to make sure that there are laws on the books so that if a child is missing or you send your child to school in the morning and they don't come back in the afternoon, that there is forced action."

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard was on hand at the Friday press conference.

"I am here as a county commissioner, but more importantly I am here as a father and a community member who grieves with the family over the loss of their loved one."

He, Bobby Powell and others are calling for a "full investigation," while community activists shouted "Justice for Vensly!"

A cause of death is unknown, but the medical examiner has ruled out drowning and says Maxime may have had a medical episode of some sort.

Investigators have said they don't believe foul play was involved.

A friend of Vensly's says the two met up after school, but the 14-year old said he didn't feel well and started acting strange, so the friend continued home, leaving Vensly behind near the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center.