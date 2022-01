Blake Michael is an entrepreneur, creator and Chief Evangelist at Lumanu, the company simplifying business for the creator economy. What's the best way to build a career? To work for others or to work for yourself? The conventional wisdom is that it is best to work for an organization that assigns you tasks and pays you a regular salary. But as disruptions in the economy are forcing people to find alternative ways to make money, our assumptions about working for someone else might be outdated.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO