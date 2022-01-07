ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' Turns 1 Year Old - Check Out 10 Covers of the Hit Song!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo is celebrating the one year anniversary since her debut single “drivers license” was released!. The 18-year-old singer and actress dropped her...

Variety

Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo and Older Songs Dominated U.S. Music in 2021: MRC Year-End Report

A record year for audio on-demand streams in the U.S. and a new milestone for vinyl sales are two of the top talking points in MRC Data’s 2021 year-end report, issued this morning by the industry’s leading tracking service, but the continued swell in catalog streams and sales — i.e. recordings older than 18 months — is another notable metric in the report, with that category accounting for more than 74% of music consumption during the year. U.S. audio streams racked up 988.1 billion plays in the period from Jan. 1 through Dec. 30, while combined on-demand streams of audio and...
Rolling Stone

How Did Olivia Rodrigo’s Sad Girl Anthem Become So Big on TikTok?

January came in the middle of our first real Covid winter: Vaccines may have been on the horizon, offering a small glimmer of hope, but many people had just spent the holidays separated from their loved ones. And after a year of disco bops ruling the charts, a song just as bleak as the world seemed (and, well, still is) was prime to pop off. Enter Olivia Rodrigo, this year’s teen queen, and her heartbreak anthem, “Drivers License.” The song became an immediate, massive success — especially on TikTok. For those who weren’t super familiar with the app, the sad girl...
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Clip Of Christmas Song She Wrote As A Child

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a clip of a Christmas song she wrote when she was five years old. In a post shared to Instagram on Christmas Eve, the “Drivers License” star showed fans a snippet of an early example of her songwriting in the form of “the bels,” alongside a photo of her as a child in a Christmas dress, holding a microphone.
Olivia Rodrigo
purewow.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Hairstylist Reveals the Break-Out Trends for 2022

Y2K is here to stay. From TikTok to runways and red carpets, the appetite for early 2000s aesthetics doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. As Clayton Hawkins, a celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer stylist ambassador, predicts: “The early 2000s revival will be bigger than ever in 2022. People are loving all the buns, braids and crimped textures from the era because they’re joyful—and we all need a little magic these days.”
Vogue

Superstar Olivia Rodrigo’s Secrets To Success

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. How can I write a hit song?. Write from your heart and write as much as you possibly can. Where should I look...
