Earl Sweatshirt Releases “Titanic” Single From Upcoming ‘SICK!’ LP

By D.L. Chandler
Earl Sweatshirt influenced a wave of young rappers and producers who forged their own lanes and deep thinkers and poets atop murky and muted production. As a leading voice of this elite audio vanguard, the rapper and producer released a new single titled “Titanic” from his forthcoming SICK! album.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by soapmanwun (@soapmanwun)

Via Earl Sweatshirt’s own Tan Cressida imprint by way of Warner Bros., “Titanic” takes a shift in sound from the earlier drops from SICK! in “2010” and “Tabula Rasa” but no less impressive. Employing a cleverly disjointed double-time flow, Earl gets some adlib assistance from skateboarder and rapper Na-Kel Smith with production by Black Noi$e.

Instead of sharing the lyrics, just check out the stream below because it needs to be heard as Earl Sweatshirt intended. This will be the fourth studio album from the California rapper, following the excellent Feet Of Clay EP.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by soapmanwun (@soapmanwun)

SICK! will drop on Dec. 14. The tracklisting is below.

1. Old Friend
2. 2010
3. SICK!
4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)
5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)
6. Lye
7. Lobby (Int)
8. God Laughs
9. Titanic
10. Fire in the Hole

