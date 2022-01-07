You can use Siri to control your VCR and the 1980s would be so happy

Sink into a freshly prepared bath without lifting a finger with the Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device. Featuring built-in voice assistant, you can control how your bathtub fills, heats, and drains via voice command. The Kohler PerfectFill will add ease and convenience to your life (imagine running a bath for your child while you’re downstairs cooking dinner). Consisting of a drain kit and a digital valve that work together, it’ll run your preferred depth and temperature. So you don’t need to worry about scalding water or forgetting about the bath running while you’re busy. Alternatively, use the Kohler Konnect app to control bath time where’s there’s the option to program up to 10 baths. Overall, it’s a useful gadget for busy individuals or to add some luxury to your life.
