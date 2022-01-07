ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

You can use Siri to control your VCR and the 1980s would be so happy

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone took a VCR and made it work with Siri. The wholet hing was made possible using Shortcuts and an IR blaster. This probably isn't what Siri's creators had in mind...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
99.5 WKDQ

There Are Now Tractors You Can Control with your Phone

I'm not positive, but I'm pretty sure this is how the movie "The Terminator" began. There is now technology that will allow you to control your tractor with your phone. Where's John Connor when you need him?. I saw this one single sentence shared by CNET on YouTube and I...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcr
Tidbits

Apple Music Voice Plan Is a Bargain If You’re OK Using Siri

Siri is an imperfect but workable means to tap into Apple Music’s vast library. It’s certainly possible to use voice queries instead of a visual interface to queue up artists, albums, tracks, and playlists, assuming you can think of what to listen to without a visual reminder. But...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Garmin’s new fitness-focused smartwatch can use Assistant or Siri from your phone

While Android users usually turn to Wear OS for a smartwatch and iPhone owners default to the Apple Watch, there are some great options out there that focus on fitness above all else. That’s what Garmin has been known for, and this year, the company is introducing the Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport, both with a neat take on how to use a voice assistant on your smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
parentherald.com

Top Free Sources That You Can Use To Improve Your Musical Skills

The internet is a wonderful place for anyone with musical aspirations. With so many resources available, with a bit of discipline and perseverance, you can truly boost your musical skills for free. This blog post will discuss the top free sources that you can use to improve your musical skills!
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
xda-developers

You will no longer be able to use Speaker Group volume control on Nest devices

The ongoing legal fight between Sonos and Google took a huge turn yesterday as the United States International Trade Commission ruled in favor of Sonos. The US trade court declared that Google violated five Sonos patents pertaining to smart speakers. While it remains to be seen how this ruling will affect future Nest products, Google has confirmed it will be rolling out various workarounds (read dropping features) across the ruling-affected products to circumvent Sonos patents. To that end, Googles says it will be removing a few features from the Nest devices, including the Speaker Group volume control.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Garmin announces Venu 2 Plus smartwatch with support for Siri

Garmin has announced the Venu 2 Plus fitness smartwatch. The new watch supports Siri when it is connected to the iPhone. You can now activate Siri from another smartwatch besides the Apple Watch. In a press release, Garmin has announced the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The new fitness-focused watch features...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

You can't FaceTime with an Apple TV — but you can with an Xbox

Anyone wanting to use FaceTime on the big screen can use an Xbox. Xboxes have USB ports so a webcam can be connected. The built-in Microsoft Edge browser allows people to join FaceTime calls. There is currently no way to use FaceTime on an Apple TV, but it turns out...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Can Oculus Quest 2 controllers be used on the original Quest?

Oculus ships every Quest VR headset with a matching pair of Touch Controllers, so you’ve got everything you need to dive head-first into VR. But what happens if you break one? Or if you want to use the newer, more power-efficient Oculus Quest 2 controllers on your original Quest?
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device controls how your bathtub fills via voice command

Sink into a freshly prepared bath without lifting a finger with the Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device. Featuring built-in voice assistant, you can control how your bathtub fills, heats, and drains via voice command. The Kohler PerfectFill will add ease and convenience to your life (imagine running a bath for your child while you’re downstairs cooking dinner). Consisting of a drain kit and a digital valve that work together, it’ll run your preferred depth and temperature. So you don’t need to worry about scalding water or forgetting about the bath running while you’re busy. Alternatively, use the Kohler Konnect app to control bath time where’s there’s the option to program up to 10 baths. Overall, it’s a useful gadget for busy individuals or to add some luxury to your life.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The best smart ovens of 2022: Amazon, June, Tovala and more

If you're looking for a smart kitchen assistant, you've got more options than ever before. There are smart displays to walk you through recipes or display instructional, even live cooking demos. You can use Bluetooth thermometers to monitor cooking temps or get a smart large kitchen appliance like Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator to be the command center of your smart kitchen and home.
ELECTRONICS
Refinery29

Would You Let A Friend Help You Choose Your Dates?

You probably lean on your best friend for all manner of dating advice – two heads are better than one and all that. But would you go one step further and allow them to help you choose your dates in the first place?. Tinder is working on a new...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Homey probably works with all your smart devices. And it respects your privacy

Anyone who’s ever added smart home devices to their house knows you need to choose wisely, since some smart home gadgets don’t mix so well with certain digital assistant devices or some kinds of home hubs or bridges. There is a device, however, that aims to link disparate smart home gadgets and systems together and get them all working in sync, regardless of brand or technology. Meet Homey.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $34 right now

Unless you're a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of a wireless borescope camera before now. Don't feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, however, you'll love it and you'll be so mad that you're only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they're best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost anything. And wireless...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy