Religion

Benedict Sheehan: Vespers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConductor and composer Benedict Sheehan leads the Saint Tikhon Choir in his new setting of Eastern Orthodox Vespers in English. Inspired by the great...

St. Cecilia Vespers celebrates 91st anniversary

For their 91st consecutive year and after not being able to conduct an event in 2020 because of COVID, St. Cecilia Vespers presented their concert on Nov. 28, 2021, in Hamburg. The 21 ladies that make up the choir also presented a concert, on the same day, in Glenwood, Iowa.
Jazz Vespers Sunday at 5pm

Celebrate the beginning of 2022 and adventure into ”Uncharted Lands.”. This Vespers will feature Greg Campbell on drums, vibraphone, french-horn and maybe other instruments, and Jean Chaumont on guitars, for an uncharted set. Greg is a multi-faceted musician who is like fish in water in complete improvisational settings, he...
United Strings of Europe: Renewal

Having released their debut album, In Motion, in 2020, the musicians that make up United Strings of Europe (USE) return with another innovative program: Renewal. The title refers in part to the fact that the majority of the works included are heard in arrangements and adaptations tailormade for the ensemble by Julian Azkoul, who also directs from the violin. In Winter’s House by Joanna Marsh and Caroline Shaw’s and the swallow are both originally choral works while a second work by Shaw, Entr’acte, was conceived for string quartet, but is here heard in the composer’s own version for string orchestra. A similar treatment has been given to Mendelssohn’s F minor String Quartet. For the centerpiece of the disc, Osvaldo Golijov’s Three Songs, USE is joined by soprano Ruby Hughes.
Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Vesper’s concert spreads Christmas cheer

Washburn University hosted the annual Holiday Vespers Concert inside the White Concert Hall Sunday, Dec. 12, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s concert was led by Director of Orchestras, Dr. Silas Huff. Christmas music was performed by many, including Washburn singers, choir, symphony orchestra, string orchestra and...
