The economic burden of treating orthopedic injuries is estimated at $9 billion annually for those 17-44 years of age. (Harlan et al. Am J Public Health 2020) Nutritional interventions are not commonly used as the standard of care in recovery from injury or orthopedic surgery. However, it is well known that good nutrition is critical to optimizing health and wellness. The nutritional needs become amplified when individuals are healing and recovering from physical injury or orthopedic surgery. For those recovering from surgery, studies have shown that nutrition strategies can reduce hospital stay, increase wound healing time, and reduce the risk of postsurgical infections. (Evans et al. Nutr Clin Pract, 2014)

