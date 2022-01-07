ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, IN

Winter storm snarls travel, forces tough choices for schools

By Associated Press, Mark Pratt
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgHUq_0dfjffz200

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm that had already blanketed parts of the South in snow moved into the Northeast on Friday, snarling air travel, crushing morning commutes and delivering a dilemma to school districts that had been trying to keep children in classes during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Schools in Boston closed, and Providence, Rhode Island, public schools switched to distance learning, but New York City kept the nation’s largest public school system open.

“Children need to be in school. We don’t have any more days to waste” after the many closures and remote-learning days of the pandemic, said Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat dealing with his first major storm after taking office Saturday. He also noted that many children rely on in-school meals and that some working parents can’t stay home.

In central Pennsylvania, Ericka Weathers, a Penn State University education professor, scrambled to finish a fellowship application while her two kids were home from school because of the snow. She started working around 5:15 a.m. to try to ensure she’d have enough time to finish by the deadline Friday evening.

“I’ve been trying to juggle,” she said as her 7-year-old sledded on the hill outside and her 4-year-old didn’t want to go out. “Every five minutes, someone’s asking me a question.”

By midday on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 2,400 flights, with the largest numbers at airports in Boston and the New York City area, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airlines have struggled with staffing shortages caused by an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. In the U.S., cancellations had eased a bit this week after peaking at more than 3,200 on Monday.

By Friday morning, some spots in New England including Danielson, Connecticut, Norwood, Massachusetts, and Burrillville, Rhode Island, had received more than a foot (30 centimeters) by late morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged people to stay off the roads and take public transportation if possible, but there were reports of crashes around the region.

Plow driver Michael D’Andrea got a firsthand look at the mess on the roads. He saw plenty of vehicles spin out as the thick snow fell.

“The first storm is always a bit more dangerous,” said D’Andrea, 34, of Norwood, Massachusetts. “No one has driven in this weather for like six months. People have to relearn how to drive in this. And it’s usually not a foot of snow the first one. This is almost a blizzard with how fast it came down. 2022 is off to a bang, but I suppose we were overdue.”

A commuter bus spun out of control and blocked lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike just outside Boston early Friday. No injuries were reported, but the bus caused a huge traffic jam.

A driver died at about 7:30 a.m. when a car went off Route 140 in Freetown, Massachusetts, state police said.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed in Greenwich, Connecticut, and forced a temporary closure of southbound Interstate 95, state police said. There were no indications of mass strandings on the major north-south thoroughfare, as happened after snow in Virginia earlier this week left hundreds of motorists marooned for hours.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday night declared a state of emergency and delayed opening state offices for nonessential employees until 11 a.m.

But the snow had ended by 10 a.m. in New Jersey, allowing plows to clear the roads. Preliminary snowfall amounts showed 6 inches had fallen in Berlin, with 5 inches in Howell.

The storm also affected coronavirus testing sites, many of which have been overwhelmed with long lines and waits for days. Some testing sites in Rhode Island delayed their openings until later in the day, when the storm was expected to start tapering off. Testing sites in Connecticut closed.

From late Thursday through Friday afternoon, 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) of snow were expected in parts of central and southern New Hampshire, and south-central and southwest Maine, according to the weather service.

The storm brought record-setting snow to some areas of the South on Thursday.

Nashville saw 6.3 inches (16 centimeters) Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches (10 centimeters), which had stood since 1977, the weather service said. Freezing rain and sleet coated areas around the Tennessee-Alabama state border, said Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the service in Nashville.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear closed state offices at noon Thursday and later extended the closure through Friday.

The largest snowfall in Kentucky was nearly 10 inches (25 centimeters) in Lexington, according to the weather service.

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz in New York; Shawn Marsh in Trenton, New Jersey; Dave Collins in Glastonbury, Connecticut; Philip Marcelo in Norwood, Massachusetts; and Bill Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island; and AP Business Writer David Koenig.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana has 1 of the 50 cities with the most green space per capita

(STACKER) — Green space is beneficial anywhere, but especially in concrete jungles like those found in many U.S. cities. The World Health Organization reports that green areas are essential to both the ecosystem and the mental health of citizens; though the color is fading quickly in urban areas that are cutting down trees and rapidly […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to […]
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Indiana Education
State
Connecticut State
City
Freetown, IN
City
Nashville, IN
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
City
Boston, IN
City
Lexington, IN
Boston, IN
Education
State
Rhode Island State
FOX59

1970s most popular boy names in Indiana

(STACKER) — Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
FOX59

Winter Office Fashion Ideas

Finding a great winter work outfit may be a little harder after working from home. Area Director of Marketing & Business Development Danielle Parker joins us live from the Keystone Fashion Mall with some fashion tips.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#New York City Area#Extreme Weather#Ap#Democrat#Penn State University#Flightaware#Omicron
FOX59

Bronx apartment fire: 17 dead, including 8 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 17 people dead, including eight children, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams announced a revised death toll at a Monday briefing. Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for […]
BRONX, NY
FOX59

10,003 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 10,003 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 25.9% with a rate of 39% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 83.2% of samples tested, while omicron, a more […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Air Travel
FOX59

Icy roads played role in Greencastle I-70 crash that killed 3 Missouri residents, police say

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Three Missouri residents died in a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana over the weekend, according to authorities. Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation showed the vehicle crashed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound near the 24 mile marker. Authorities said icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control of […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy