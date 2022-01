Today we’re finishing off our traditional countdown of MassivelyOP’s weirdest MMORPG stories of the year!. So what is Richard Garriott doing that is not the game you paid for? Just this year, he went on an expedition to dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench and joined an Antarctic expedition to locate the 1915 wreck of Shackleton’s Endurance. He also admitted that he smuggled the ashes of Star Trek’s James Doohan to the International Space Station, which is good, actually. It’d be super awesome if he could find his way back to his MMO next. Maybe he could pay back the people who invested in SOTA‘s equity crowdfunding campaign while he’s at it. We’re confident his checkbook’s good for it.

