Kendall Jenner might have just gotten Devin Booker a starting spot in the All-Star game with this tweet

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
NBA All-Star weekend is right around the corner in just over a month. And that means voting for the starting spots is kicking into overdrive.

The starters will be announced toward the end of the month so fans only have a few weeks left to get their favorite players starting spots in the upcoming game.

Kendall Jenner’s favorite player is obviously her boyfriend, Devin Booker. And she’s doing everything she can to make sure her boo gets that starting spot in the game.

Jenner has 31.8 million followers on Twitter. She sent a tweet out saying she wanted to see Book in the game. The tweet already has over 5,000 retweets and every vote counts as double now.

That’s not even mentioning all of the replies where they’re also voting for Booker, too. And, for good measure, she also sent out an Instagram story to tell her 211 million followers there to vote for Book as well.

Let’s see where Booker was on the first returns.

5th, huh? Yeah, he certainly won’t be that on the next go-round. That’s for sure. This is like that time Justin Beiber got Kyle Lowry in as an All-Star starter at the last minute. This time it’s a Jenner bump for Booker.

So, yeah, Suns fans. If Booker ends up starting in the All-Star game this go around, y’all better thank Kendall. She did that.

