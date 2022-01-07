FIFA 22: The ultimate 'rat' team

Game communities often develop their own jargon, from rocket jumps to 360 no-scopes, and FIFA is no exception. Squads in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are ‘sweaty’ (reliant on pace more than skill), players are ‘discard’ (they sell for the same amount you get discarding them) and, more recently, every affordable player who outplays his stats and becomes broadly popular is a ‘rat’.

Rattiness has become more than just a label for the players, too. A popular corner-pass-header exploit is now “the rat corner”. Spamming through balls to a fast striker is “ratty behavior”. In fact, “ratty” has pretty much replaced “toxic” as the pejorative adjective of choice for FIFA players. Darwin would love to see it.

But what is the ultimate expression of rattiness possible in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team? What is the squad that most efficiently rides that perfect storm of affordability, in-game quality, and widespread popularity? In the interests of science, we offer you this composition.

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

EA pitched FIFA 22 as a game that would revolutionize goalkeeping with “a new level of intelligence… unlocking more reliable shot-stopping and smarter decision-making between the posts,” and for a while after release that was true. So much so, in fact, that every goalkeeper saved virtually everything. A couple of patches later and the situation has been reversed, leading to endless goalfests. One of the few keepers still worth his gloves is AC Milan’s French stopper, Mike Maignan, who is irritatingly good at every aspect of goalkeeping, and very popular with shouty YouTubers, who scream “MY NAN!” whenever they see him. Gianluigi Donnarumma (whose PSG affiliation is ratty by default) was a strong option here, but Maignan’s ‘Winter Wildcard’ release gives him the edge.

Full-Backs: Ferland Mendy and Achraf Hakimi

Some players rise and fall in the rat meta, but the rattiest defensive options in January 2022 are much the same as they have been throughout the cycle. For full-backs, look no further than Real Madrid’s French left-back Ferland Mendy, with 92 pace and a five-star weak foot, and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi on the right-hand side, who is faster and stronger, and gets bonus rat points for the massive grin he’s wearing on the front of his card. The sight of these cards is enough to tilt anyone.

Centre-Backs: Presnel Kimpembe and Raphael Varane

If Mendy and Hakimi aren’t enough to send you off the deep end, French defenders Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe ought to seal the deal. Kimpembe is this year’s outstanding ‘overpowered’ defender, whose high defensive workrate, innate strength, and strong reactions combine with excellent base pace and defensive stats to cause a nightmare for even the best attackers. Varane is falling behind the curve a little, comparatively, despite his higher overall rating, but is a historic backbone of rat defenses and more affordable in FIFA 22.

Midfield: N'Golo Kante and Frenkie De Jong

Central midfield was the toughest part of this squad to build because these cards are relatively inoffensive in the context of the rest of the team. However, both players provide valuable chemistry links to other confirmed rats and therefore land themselves in hot water for aiding and abetting. Marcos Llorente’s rare gold card was another possibility here, and it’s worth noting that for Kante, we’re probably talking about the Flashback version released earlier in the cycle. There’s little worse than having all your attacks upended by World Cup and Champions League-winning N’Golo Kante, only to realize that it was the Diet Pepsi version.

Wingers: Vinicius Junior and Ousmane Dembele

Some aspects of this team are debatable. Others are not. Vinicius has been this year’s standout rat attacker, from his stunning debut in Team of the Week 1 through at least one more in-form, a Champions League special card, and most recently his Player of the Month. The latter is the true rat prince of Vini cards, available to everyone who has held onto enough fodder, and a twisty, turny, unplayable opponent in the right hands. Ousmane is slightly less ratty than past years, but his five-star skills and five-star weak foot still prevail more than they probably should for a card that costs less than a premium silver pack.

Strikers: Karim Benzema and Nabil Fekir

To be more specific, Flashback Karim Benzema and Road to the Knockouts Nabil Fekir. This Squad-Building Challenge duo have been mainstays of a lot of rat squads for as long as they have been available, racing clear of defenses and scoring off either foot when by all accounts they should have been hauled back by pursuing defenders. The sight of them among the opposing players on the pre-game loading screen is enough to sow panic through the ranks, and every goal they score chips away at our souls. Particularly when it is followed by the fabled line-dancing celebration.

Substitutes

There are plenty of players who nearly made the team, allowing us to run a full rat bench. King of the bench rats is, of course, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe. Why doesn’t he make the full team? Because most rat managers can’t afford him! Instead, they have the 7-game loan Kylian Mbappe card given out with pre-orders, to be called upon during the rat squad’s darkest moments in Weekend League, when the rat corner has stopped working and it’s time for a bit of route-one through-ball spam.

Joining loan Mbappe on the bench are fellow attackers Gelson Martins (the Signature Signings SBC version) and Allan Saint-Maximin (the five-star skills, five-star weak foot rare gold card that costs nothing), while midfield support is there from Winter Wildcard Houssem Aouar, who is as challenging on the field as he is to type into a word processor. For defensive backup, we’re spoiled for choice, with 88-pace Lacroix, an early-game go-to rat, alongside in-form Upamecano and the Nicolas Cozza Winter Wildcard SBC player.

Finishing Touches

To truly embody the rat squad lifestyle, we must not stop there. For our customizable stadium, we equip green pitch lines so nobody can see what they’re doing, while the club badge must be that of Newell’s Old Boys, bearing its unfortunate initials. As for celebrations, the line dance is pretty ratty, but we are pretty sure that “Neighbourhood”, where the players crouch down staring into the camera, as though posing for a team photo, has sent many a controller hurtling against a nearby wall, and it would seem churlish not to add to that. Squeak!

Written by Tom Bramwell on behalf of GLHF.