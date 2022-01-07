ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22: The ultimate 'rat' team

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mc43N_0dfjde1t00

Game communities often develop their own jargon, from rocket jumps to 360 no-scopes, and FIFA is no exception. Squads in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are ‘sweaty’ (reliant on pace more than skill), players are ‘discard’ (they sell for the same amount you get discarding them) and, more recently, every affordable player who outplays his stats and becomes broadly popular is a ‘rat’.

Rattiness has become more than just a label for the players, too. A popular corner-pass-header exploit is now “the rat corner”. Spamming through balls to a fast striker is “ratty behavior”. In fact, “ratty” has pretty much replaced “toxic” as the pejorative adjective of choice for FIFA players. Darwin would love to see it.

But what is the ultimate expression of rattiness possible in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team? What is the squad that most efficiently rides that perfect storm of affordability, in-game quality, and widespread popularity? In the interests of science, we offer you this composition.

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4PJ1_0dfjde1t00

EA pitched FIFA 22 as a game that would revolutionize goalkeeping with “a new level of intelligence… unlocking more reliable shot-stopping and smarter decision-making between the posts,” and for a while after release that was true. So much so, in fact, that every goalkeeper saved virtually everything. A couple of patches later and the situation has been reversed, leading to endless goalfests. One of the few keepers still worth his gloves is AC Milan’s French stopper, Mike Maignan, who is irritatingly good at every aspect of goalkeeping, and very popular with shouty YouTubers, who scream “MY NAN!” whenever they see him. Gianluigi Donnarumma (whose PSG affiliation is ratty by default) was a strong option here, but Maignan’s ‘Winter Wildcard’ release gives him the edge.

Full-Backs: Ferland Mendy and Achraf Hakimi

Some players rise and fall in the rat meta, but the rattiest defensive options in January 2022 are much the same as they have been throughout the cycle. For full-backs, look no further than Real Madrid’s French left-back Ferland Mendy, with 92 pace and a five-star weak foot, and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi on the right-hand side, who is faster and stronger, and gets bonus rat points for the massive grin he’s wearing on the front of his card. The sight of these cards is enough to tilt anyone.

Centre-Backs: Presnel Kimpembe and Raphael Varane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nps4x_0dfjde1t00

If Mendy and Hakimi aren’t enough to send you off the deep end, French defenders Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe ought to seal the deal. Kimpembe is this year’s outstanding ‘overpowered’ defender, whose high defensive workrate, innate strength, and strong reactions combine with excellent base pace and defensive stats to cause a nightmare for even the best attackers. Varane is falling behind the curve a little, comparatively, despite his higher overall rating, but is a historic backbone of rat defenses and more affordable in FIFA 22.

Midfield: N'Golo Kante and Frenkie De Jong

Central midfield was the toughest part of this squad to build because these cards are relatively inoffensive in the context of the rest of the team. However, both players provide valuable chemistry links to other confirmed rats and therefore land themselves in hot water for aiding and abetting. Marcos Llorente’s rare gold card was another possibility here, and it’s worth noting that for Kante, we’re probably talking about the Flashback version released earlier in the cycle. There’s little worse than having all your attacks upended by World Cup and Champions League-winning N’Golo Kante, only to realize that it was the Diet Pepsi version.

Wingers: Vinicius Junior and Ousmane Dembele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woptz_0dfjde1t00

Some aspects of this team are debatable. Others are not. Vinicius has been this year’s standout rat attacker, from his stunning debut in Team of the Week 1 through at least one more in-form, a Champions League special card, and most recently his Player of the Month. The latter is the true rat prince of Vini cards, available to everyone who has held onto enough fodder, and a twisty, turny, unplayable opponent in the right hands. Ousmane is slightly less ratty than past years, but his five-star skills and five-star weak foot still prevail more than they probably should for a card that costs less than a premium silver pack.

Strikers: Karim Benzema and Nabil Fekir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWaQ7_0dfjde1t00

To be more specific, Flashback Karim Benzema and Road to the Knockouts Nabil Fekir. This Squad-Building Challenge duo have been mainstays of a lot of rat squads for as long as they have been available, racing clear of defenses and scoring off either foot when by all accounts they should have been hauled back by pursuing defenders. The sight of them among the opposing players on the pre-game loading screen is enough to sow panic through the ranks, and every goal they score chips away at our souls. Particularly when it is followed by the fabled line-dancing celebration.

Substitutes

There are plenty of players who nearly made the team, allowing us to run a full rat bench. King of the bench rats is, of course, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe. Why doesn’t he make the full team? Because most rat managers can’t afford him! Instead, they have the 7-game loan Kylian Mbappe card given out with pre-orders, to be called upon during the rat squad’s darkest moments in Weekend League, when the rat corner has stopped working and it’s time for a bit of route-one through-ball spam.

Joining loan Mbappe on the bench are fellow attackers Gelson Martins (the Signature Signings SBC version) and Allan Saint-Maximin (the five-star skills, five-star weak foot rare gold card that costs nothing), while midfield support is there from Winter Wildcard Houssem Aouar, who is as challenging on the field as he is to type into a word processor. For defensive backup, we’re spoiled for choice, with 88-pace Lacroix, an early-game go-to rat, alongside in-form Upamecano and the Nicolas Cozza Winter Wildcard SBC player.

Finishing Touches

To truly embody the rat squad lifestyle, we must not stop there. For our customizable stadium, we equip green pitch lines so nobody can see what they’re doing, while the club badge must be that of Newell’s Old Boys, bearing its unfortunate initials. As for celebrations, the line dance is pretty ratty, but we are pretty sure that “Neighbourhood”, where the players crouch down staring into the camera, as though posing for a team photo, has sent many a controller hurtling against a nearby wall, and it would seem churlish not to add to that. Squeak!

Written by Tom Bramwell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

FIFA 22 Team of the Year: Messi, Salah, Ronaldo among Ultimate XI nominees

The nominees for the EA Sports FIFA 22 Team of the Year have been announced as some of the biggest names in men's football vie for a place in the final XI. A total of 80 of the best players across Europe's top leagues over the past 12 months are in the running for inclusion, with fans voting to decide which of the stars on the long-list make the cut. Those who make it into the XI will also have their performances and achievements celebrated by being given special TOTY player items in-game, including boosted stats to reflect their status.
UEFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Team of the Year: Full Squad Prediction

Voting for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year is now live, and there are 80 different nominees to choose from between the backline, midfield, and attack. With that in mind, here is our full squad prediction for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year. Defenders and Goalkeeper. There is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Nabil Fekir
Person
Gelson Martins
Person
Marcos Llorente
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Team#Real Madrid#Ac Milan#French#Psg
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vgr.com

FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2 Players: Mo Salah, Joao Cancelo Among Upgraded FUT Cards

A second team for EA’s FIFA 22 Headliners promotion has arrived in Ultimate Team. It brings 13 new dynamic player cards with Mohamed Salah leading the way. There’s also an impressive Joao Cancelo item in this FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2. Other player cards arrive for Vinicius Jr, Joshua Kimmich, and Nicola Barella. Here are more details about the new release which is taking over Ultimate Team mode.
FIFA
firstsportz.com

FIFA 22 TOTY (Team of the Year) Goalkeeper Nominees: How to vote?

FIFA 22 is gearing up for the next big event in the game and that is the Team of the Year. The developers have released the FIFA 22 TOTY Goalkeeper Nominees list recently featuring some fan favourites. FIFA 22 releases many events that allow the players to get a variety...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

TOTY FIFA 22 vote: Finalists, release date and upgrades for FUT Team of the Year

Team of the Year (TOTY) is always one of the biggest promotions on the EA FIFA calendar and there are 80 players in the running to make this year's FUT Team of the Year. Voting officially opened on Monday, Jan. 10 and runs until Jan. 18 with the results expected to be announced shortly after.
FIFA
vgr.com

FIFA 22 TOTY Nominees: How to Vote for EA FIFA’s Team of the Year Players

It’s time once again to choose the Team of the Year for EA’s FIFA 22 video game. There are 80 players who gamers vote on to determine who makes the final cut. It’ll come down to an Ultimate XI of star footballers. Here are more details about the FIFA 22 TOTY nominees and how to vote for the players you think deserve to be in the XI.
FIFA
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Image: 7 Chelsea players nominated for EA Sports FIFA team of the year

Chelsea have had a brilliant year, so they’ve got tons of players being nominated for awards all over the shop. Ballon d’Or, FIFPro, L’Equipe, UEFA, you name it, there’s a Chelsea player being nominated for it. The EA Sports FIFA team of the year has no fewer than SEVEN Blues in the mix after a Champions League winning season – plus Romelu Lukaku who was tearing up Italy at the time.
UEFA
The Independent

Five things we learned as Chelsea thrash Chesterfield in the FA Cup

Chelsea convincingly defeated Chesterfield Town 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.The Blues ran riot in the first half with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku. Chesterfield did show some promise with a great save from goalkeeper Scott Loach and a close chance from a free kick.However, Chelsea showed the difference in skill between 91 league places and were always assured of a comfortable victory. Andreas Christiansen and Hakim Ziyech added goals but Akwasi Asante lit up the stadium with a famous consolation late on to leave the away fans celebrating long into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy