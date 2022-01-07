Fractured Online will transfer player data over to Gamigo on February 1

Globally-recognized gaming and casino brand renews its partnership with digital marketing and sports fan engagement platform, OtherLevels. PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- OtherLevels, a leader in outbound cross-channel marketing and engagement for the gaming industry, has extended its partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) in the United States for an additional two years. The contract extension will allow Golden Nugget and OtherLevels to expand into West Virginia in addition to its current partnership in Michigan and New Jersey and continue delivering rich, relevant and personalized messaging to activate players on Golden Nugget's igaming platforms and digital sportsbooks.
