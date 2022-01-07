Fractured Online will transfer player data over to Gamigo on February 1

If you want to explore the entirety of The Elder Scrolls Online’s world, you can do so in a number of ways. While running from one province to another or using a mount to adventure to each new zone is a viable option, it can be quite time-consuming. You could teleport to the scattered Wayshrines found throughout the many regions as well, but you will have to find them first. Another option is to teleport to other players, and you don’t even need to be in a guild to do so.

