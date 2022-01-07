ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Deer tested in 2 N Louisiana parishes free of fatal disease

By The Associated Press
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gKi3_0dfjchvX00

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 300 deer tested in two parishes near Arkansas were all free of a deadly brain disease, so hunters in those parishes may resume baiting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Friday.

“The department is happy about the outcome, and we thank the deer hunters who brought in their harvested deer to be tested,” Secretary Jack Montoucet said in a news release. “Their assistance helped shorten the time period that it would have taken to reach our goal.”

Bossier schools bracing for COVID-19 surge among students, staff

The department banned feeding and baiting deer in Union and Morehouse parishes in early December after Arkansas authorities found chronic wasting disease in a deer killed about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) from the Louisiana state line.

The disease is highly infectious and always lethal but develops slowly. Deer can be infected and can transmit the disease for years before showing symptoms such as drooling, listlessness, lack of coordination and weight loss.

Louisiana will continue collecting samples — deer heads with six inches of neck — throughout the deer season. The agency encourages hunters to bring samples to the nearest field office for testing.

Hunters, processors and taxidermists across the state have brought more than 1,100 samples for testing.

Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi are among at last 25 states where the disease has been found in wild or captive deer.

Walmart: Texarkana location closing Saturday for COVID cleaning

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises hunters against eating meat from deer with the disease. No connection has yet been established between eating a sick animal and becoming infected, but meat from cattle infected with a similar disease was linked to a human brain disorder called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

That disease, like chronic wasting disease, is believed to be caused by abnormally folded proteins known as prions.

Louisiana wildlife officials encourage hunters and the general public to immediately alert their local wildlife and fisheries field office if they see deer acting strangely.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
ArkLaTexhomepage

How conspiracies fueled ArkLaTex support for Capitol violence

The spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories online and from political officials that fueled the violence in Washington on D.C. affected every corner of the country. Supporters of the riots, organized online through forums like the Parler App, included many people across the ArkLaTex as well. One Vivian man still faces charges for his participation in the insurrection.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Disease Control#Chronic Wasting Disease#Ap#Union#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Walmart
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

431
Followers
212
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy