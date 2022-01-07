Stardew Valley’s real endgame: redecorating all of Pelican Town

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is currently working on his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, and naturally, Stardew Valley fans are wondering what this means for the farming sim RPG. Stardew Valley has sold over 15 million copies to date and is still played by many across mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's been a massive success for Barone. Not only is it the game that put the lone-wolf developer on the map, but it's the game that made him a very, very wealthy man in the process. While Barone probably made enough for a very comfortable and early retirement, he's not doing this. As noted, he's making Haunted Chocolatier, a game that looks and sounds similar to Stardew Valley but that is markedly different in a few key areas.

