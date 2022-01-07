ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Stardew Valley’s real endgame: redecorating all of Pelican Town

By Nicole Clark
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStardew Valley has tons of options for late game play thanks to the game’s 1.5 patch, which delivered additional content and quality-of-life upgrades. These included the new region of Ginger Island, along with new quests, which gave players lots to chew on. But the deluge of extra content overshadowed one of...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Stardew Valley’ mod makes inventory management simpler

Stardew Valley mod maker gaussfire has released a mod that allows fast and simple inventory management. Stardew Valley has a lot of goods and items to carry, buy, and sell, and it doesn’t take long for a backpack to become overly full of supplies, with players often contending with several chests full of items to pick up something specific can be time-consuming. That’s where the Convenient Inventory mod comes in.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best Stardew Valley mods to download in 2022 & how to install

Stardew Valley mods add a whole new level to your farm life. Whether that’s with cheats, different portraits, or an upgraded farm layout, there are thousands to choose from. But which ones are the best?. ConcernedApe’s farming simulator is a fantastic game on its own, but mods just take...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Stardew Valley creator shares new Haunted Chocolatier screenshots

Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has shared some new screenshots for his next upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier. Check them out below:. The first image shows us a house in the snow. The second image looks to be set in summertime, with a garden set atop a bus, and a slime bouncing around nearby. The last image shows what looks like a lab. Like we saw in the Haunted Chocolatier early gameplay video, there seem to be spirits helping out with various tasks in this last image, which would explain the "haunted" bit of Haunted Chocolatier.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Haunted Chocolatier will have relationships like in Stardew Valley

Backed in October, Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe), the man behind Stardew Valley, revealed his next big project: Haunted Chocolatier. On the surface, the new project looks quite similar to Stardew Valley, although we do know there will be some differences, especially pertaining to combat, which looks much more modernized and snappier than in Stardew.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Outdoor Furniture#Xbox One#Stardew Valley#Pelican Town#Nintendo Switch#Cindersap Forest#New Horizons
ComicBook

Stardew Valley Creator Provides Update on the Future of the Game

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is currently working on his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, and naturally, Stardew Valley fans are wondering what this means for the farming sim RPG. Stardew Valley has sold over 15 million copies to date and is still played by many across mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's been a massive success for Barone. Not only is it the game that put the lone-wolf developer on the map, but it's the game that made him a very, very wealthy man in the process. While Barone probably made enough for a very comfortable and early retirement, he's not doing this. As noted, he's making Haunted Chocolatier, a game that looks and sounds similar to Stardew Valley but that is markedly different in a few key areas.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Monster Hunter Rise is the same great game on PC, but still looks like a Switch game

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch, but it doesn’t command the same respect on PC. Like Monster Hunter World before it, Monster Hunter Rise had about 10 months of console exclusivity, a time when players like me could intimately get to know its systems, maps, and monsters. For Rise specifically, this Switch exclusivity window gave Capcom time to add in the game’s ending — which was unfinished at launch — and a handful of fan-favorite beasts.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Genshin Impact guide: Hyperion’s Dirge world quest, Divine Bridle location

Genshin Impact’s “Hyperion’s Dirge” is one of Enkanomiya’s many puzzling world quests, and it requires you to take on challenges from the ghost NPC Aberaku. You will need to complete this quest to get the Divine Bridle, an item necessary to complete “The Phaethons’ Syrtos” world quest. Our Genshin Impact Hyperion’s Dirge guide explains where to find Aberaku and his three challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Mountains of Power guide

Pokémon Go’s Mountains of Power event continues the Season of Heritage story from Jan. 7-13, 2021. Mountains of Power focuses on Pokémon you might find in caves and dark areas, and it introduced Shiny Slugma to the game, as well as Mega Aerodactyl. Our Pokémon Go guide will list out the spawns for Mountains of Power, and provides information on the event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research Tasks.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Independent

12 best gaming chairs for total focus and comfort

So, you’re locked into a Call of Duty team deathmatch when you start to shift uncomfortably in your seat, take your eye off the screen and before you know it, another player is picking up your dog tags.The right gaming chair can do wonders for your kill-death ratio, making it easy to get comfortable and stay that way over long sessions in front of the screen. After all, taking regular breaks to walk around and stretch isn’t always possible, especially when you’re in the thick of the battle (though it is recommended).That’s why the best gaming chair must be ergonomically...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Amazon aims to improve New World’s Endgame Content

It’s been about nearly four months since New World officially launched on Steam. By now, a huge portion of the game’s population should’ve already reached New World’s max level. Because of this, seasoned players are complaining about the game’s repetitiveness due to a lack of endgame content. All this is going to change because Amazon Game Studios aims to add in a new feature called “Expedition Mutators”.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Drinkbox’s wacky RPG Nobody Saves the World coming to Xbox Game Pass

Nobody Saves the World, the offbeat role-playing game from Guacamelee! maker Drinkbox Studios, will launch Jan. 18, and it will be available that same day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the studio announced on Wednesday. The game will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 on...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Genshin Impact adds four alternate costumes that are more conservative

The developers of Mihoyo’s free-to-play game Genshin Impact are releasing a set of new, more conservative outfits for four of the game’s characters. The following characters will get new skins: Dandelion Knight” Jean, “Gliding Champion” Amber, “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria, and “Astral Reflection” Mona. The alterations — which will become the default character design for players using Chinese servers — will become an additional optional skin for players stateside.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy