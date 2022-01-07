Bon Jovi Announces 3 Texas Dates For 2022 Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Bon Jovi is heading back out on the road for the " Bon Jovi 2022 Tour ," the band announced Friday. Jon Bon Jovi , David Bryan , Tico Torres , Phil X and Hugh McDonald are scheduled to make three stops in Texas .

The 15-date tour kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 1 and closes with a show in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 30. The Texas dates are: April 23 at the Moody Center in Austin, April 26 at the Toyota Center and April 28 at the American Airlines Center.

The tour will feature music from Bon Jovi's latest release, 2020 , that was released in October 2020. There's also some new material fans might hear live, according to Billboard .

Pre-sale tickets will become available at 10 a.m. January 11 and tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. January 14. VIP packages are also available on the Bon Jovi website .

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Bon Jovi told Billboard .

Here's a full list of tour dates for the "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour" :

April 1: Omaha, Nebraska

April 3: St. Paul, Minnesota

April 5: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

April 8: Charlotte, North Carolina

April 9: Raleigh, North Carolina

April 11: Greenville, South Carolina

April 13: Savannah, Georgia

April 15: Tampa, Florida

April 16: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

April 19: Indianapolis, Indiana

April 21: St. Louis, Missouri

April 23: Austin, Texas

April 26: Houston, Texas

April 28: Dallas, Texas

April 30: Nashville, Tennessee