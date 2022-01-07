ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis appoints former rival to economic post

By Colorado Politics
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H2u0_0dfjcLhf00

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed his former gubernatorial rival, Republican Walker Stapleton, as his designee on the economic body that seeks to attract companies to Colorado and assists businesses with their expansion plans in the state.

Stapleton, who lost to Polis in the 2018 governor’s race, served two terms as state treasurer.

In a statement, the Polis administration said bipartisan cooperation is crucial to Colorado’s economic recovery, and Stapleton’s appointment to the Economic Development Commission helps secure interparty commitment to support and strengthen the state’s small businesses.

“A strong recovery with the healing we need to overcome the pandemic induced challenges and divides means we need an all hands on deck approach from Democrats, Republicans and independents to put our state and our people first,” Polis said in a statement. “That’s why I am thrilled to appoint Walker Stapleton to one of the most important commissions in our state.”

Polis said companies in California and Texas are looking for new homes.

“And we want those good jobs right here in Colorado. That’s why I’m proud to name Walker Stapleton to the Economic Development Commission board as an experienced champion for growing strong businesses right here in Colorado and look forward to working with him to make life more affordable for business owners and community members with even better opportunities to thrive,” the governor said.

Stapleton thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the public again.

“I look forward to working hard on this commission to ensure that Colorado’s economy thrives. Colorado always works better when people set aside their differences and work together to solve problems. This is what today is all about,” he said in a statement.

First elected as treasurer in 2010, Stapleton successfully ran for reelection in 2014 before jumping into the governor’s race four years later.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission is an 11-member body whose members are appointed by legislators and the governor. The commission oversees several initiatives, including the Advanced Industries Accelerator Programs, Enterprise Zone Program, Rural Jump-Start Program and Strategic Fund Job Growth Incentive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Democrat Brittany Pettersen launches bid for 7th CD seat held by retiring US Rep. Ed Perlmutter

Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen announced Tuesday she is running to represent Colorado's 7th Congressional District, one day after eight-term U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter said he had decided not to seek re-election. “I’ve spent the last decade fighting for working families, public schools, and small businesses,” said Pettersen, a 40-year-old...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Tancredo backs Lori Saine in Republican CD 8 primary

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo on Monday threw his support behind fellow Republican Lori Saine in the GOP primary for Colorado's new congressional district, citing the Weld County commissioner and former state lawmaker's record of standing up to the Democrats, her campaign said. Saine, one of six Republicans running for...
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Democrats pick Mandy Lindsay to represent House District 42

The Democratic vacancy committee charged with replacing Rep. Dominique Jackson, D-Aurora, faced COVID and contentious questions about some of the candidates before selecting Mandy Lindsay, Jackson's former legislative aide and the chair of House District 42, as her replacement. Jackson was named regional 8 administrator for the U.S. Department of...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

University of Northern Colorado seeks legislative approval for medical school

The University of Northern Colorado will seek permission from state lawmakers to start up and operate an osteopathic medical school. It will be the second public medical school in the state, according to state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, who will sponsor the bill, along with Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. In the House, the sponsors are Reps. Mary Young, D-Greeley and Perry Will, R-New Castle.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BEST OF INSIGHTS | Polis answers questions about his reelection weaknesses

Editor's note: Welcome to the Best of Insights feature, highlighting senior writer Joey Bunch's best work. This extended version of Insights originally ran in September 2021 and includes as much as possible from the governor's responses about issues bound to be part of his reelection campaign next year, seasoned with a well-sourced veteran's insights. Jared Polis has accomplished most of what he promised from when he applied for a first term as governor four years ago: saving people money on health care, greening up our...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Denver Gazette

Democrat Ed Perlmutter announces he won't seek 9th term

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter said Monday that he is retiring after next year's election rather than seek a ninth term. Saying he believes it's time to "pass the torch to the next generation of leaders," the Arvada Democrat said in a statement that he has never "shied away from a challenge" but decided it's time to pursue other opportunities. The surprise announcement throws the reliably Democratic 7th Congressional District...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Don't let wokies rename Pikes Peak

Let’s change the name of Pikes Peak — easily the most famous mountain in the United States. Let’s make “woke” an even bigger joke. Meanwhile, let’s rename other Colorado landmarks. Start with everything named “Palmer,” which honors the white general who founded Colorado Springs. Rename Palmer Ridge High School, Lewis-Palmer High School, Palmer High School, Palmer Lake, Palmer Park, Palmer Divide, etc., etc., and etc. After all, Gen. William Jackson Palmer founded Colorado Springs after white settlers disrupted the Ute Indians who considered the area home.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#State Of Colorado#Economic Recovery#Democrats#Republicans
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Denver chamber hires policy wonk

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. NEW HIRES. Denver-based architecture firm Livable Cities Studio hired former New Zealand resident and public spaces design...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Fires demonstrate public safety success, failure

This has been a trying week for folks in my neighborhood. My home was one street away from the mandatory evacuation zone during the fires in Boulder County. Homes just down the road from me were ablaze. I was very lucky. Some of my friends weren’t. One young couple I know were so excited to FINALLY buy their very first home — no easy feat today given the anti-growth policies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Video shows tension between Polis, victims' families in meeting about trucker's sentence

When the governor informed survivors and victims' family members that he was commuting the sentence of I-70 truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from 110 years to 10 years, it did not go well. "It is my hope that this gives you some closure on this," said Gov. Jared Polis during a Zoom call last Thursday. "No, it doesn't," said one of the victims' family members. "This is entirely political." ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy