Protests

Kazakhstan’s Jews, who ‘steer clear’ of politics, are sitting out their country’s bloody unrest

By Cnaan Liphshiz
Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

(JTA) — The Jewish community of Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, has shut down its activities as most of its members hunker down in their homes amid a wave of bloody protests. Dozens of protesters and 18 police officers have been killed in the violence, which began...

