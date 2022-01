Michigan football’s legendary defensive tackle Mark Messner was named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Jan. 10. Messner is the 33rd player and 39th individual from the Michigan football program to be selected. He started all 49 games for the Wolverines from 1985-88 and holds career records in tackles for loss (70) and sacks (36) from his time in Ann Arbor. Messner (1987-88) and Brandon Graham (2008-09) are the only players in school history that had consecutive seasons of 20-plus tackles for loss. He holds the Michigan game record for sacks with five against Northwestern in 1987.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO