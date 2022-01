MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami said a painful goodbye to ‘Fluffy,’ a 16-year-old Dromedary camel that had been popular with zoo staff and visitors alike. Zoo Miami said Fluffy had been suffering from degenerative joint disease for which he was receiving a variety of treatments that included pain management medications and laser therapy. They brought some comfort and a good quality of life for a while. However, the zoo said the progression of the disease had gotten to a point where all available treatment options had been exhausted and his quality of life could no longer be maintained. After discussions...

