ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Boys Season 3 Premiere Date and First Look

By Brittany Franco
thenerdstash.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys are back for Season 3! Fresh from Amazon Prime Video’s Youtube channel, the first look at Season 3 of ‘The Boys’ is finally here! The 44-second clip includes a 15-second look at the new season. We see Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Homelander (Anthony Starr)...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 5 premiere date hopes at Paramount Network

In the wake of the finale tonight, doesn’t it feel right to have a Yellowstone season 5 premiere date discussion in this piece?. We should start by noting here that technically, the Kevin Costner series has yet to receive a green light at the Paramount Network. With that in mind, it’s a foregone conclusion and it feels like speculating about it is a total waste of time. Actors have spoken about season 5 hopes and the only way this show ends anytime soon is if Costner or Taylor Sheridan wants to wrap it up. We think we’ve got at least two more seasons, if not more — though we don’t think that this is the sort of series destined to last ten years or anything.
TV SERIES
TVLine

When Calls the Heart Sets Season 9 Premiere Date at Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel will return to Hope Valley this spring. The cable network announced Wednesday that When Calls the Heart Season 9 will premiere Sunday, March 6 (at 8/7c) and consist of 12 episodes. In the Season 8 finale, which aired May 9, Elizabeth at last realized that she was supposed to be with saloon owner Lucas — but the following teaser signals trouble ahead for the newly formed couple: “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships,” reads the Season 9 synopsis. “The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Boys - Season 3 Announcement and First Look Trailer

Season 3 of The Boys debuts on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3, 2022. New episodes of the eight-episode season will be available each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on July 8, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer for a first look. The third season of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Shue
Person
Colby Minifie
Person
Erin Moriarty
thecurrent-online.com

The Boys Season 3: Official Release Date Is Here

During San Diego Comic-Con 2020, the dedicated panel of The Boys delighted fans with the announcement of season 3. Since the announcement more than a year has passed but the fans didn’t even get a small glimpse of what’s going to happen in the new season. Finally, we can say with certainty that Amazon is not letting go its most popular superhero drama anywhere anytime soon.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season. The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries. While season one of Emily in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Great Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

Elle Fanning’s reign will continue at Hulu with a Season 3 renewal of The Great. The “anti-historical” comedy’s second season, in which Catherine (Fanning) finally assumed the Russian throne and attempted liberate the country, dropped in full on Nov. 19, 2021. In addition to Fanning, The Great‘s 10-episode third season will also star Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. The Great is created and written by Tony McNamara, who executive-produces alongside Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward for Echo Lake, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman and Ron West for Thruline, and Matt Shakman. In its first season, The Great earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nods, including Best Musical or Comedy Television Series. The show’s sophomore outing also racked up three Globe nominations, with three Critics’ Choice Television Awards nods still pending. TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Great‘s renewal. Your hopes for Season 3? Drop ’em in a comment below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#White Noise#Amazon Prime Video#Hero Management#Vought
Deadline

‘The Offer’: Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

Paramount+ has set April 28 for the premiere of The Offer, its anticipated limited event series about the making of The Godfather, starring Miles Teller. The first three episodes of the 10-episode series will stream at launch. The remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s (Teller), experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Ford Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Boss On Shocking Finale; Teases Possible New Season

SPOILER ALERT: This interview reveals major storylines from the finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. When Clyde Phillips met with Michael C. Hall about returning to the role of Dexter Morgan in what would become Dexter: New Blood, he already knew the serial killer’s life would end. Hall signed up without hesitation. Fans of the hit Showtime series Dexter, which ran eight seasons from 2006-2013, rejoined the former Miami Metro blood spatter analyst —now known by the alias Jim Lindsay—and have enthusiastically tuned in to watch his final adventure unfold. And though that journey has now come to an end with his shocking...
TV SERIES
honknews.com

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Official Announcement For Release Date

The first season of Goblin Slayer marks its print on the hearts of the people, fans are wondering if there will be Goblin Slayer Season 2? Based on the light novel written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. The anime series was officially adopted in 2018. Just like the other manga series, this was also one among those stories that usually get into the audience.
COMICS
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña Explains Season 4 Ending and Teases ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Season 4 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.” Xolo Maridueña, who stars as Miguel Diaz on “Cobra Kai,” had a big New Year’s Eve. No, he wasn’t out drinking (he’s 20) or partying (there’s a pandemic), but Season 4 of his Netflix series, a follow-up to the ’80s classic “Karate Kid,” was released that day, quickly becoming the top show on the streamer. Season 4 began with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), once teenage rivals from the original “Karate Kid,” temporarily putting aside their differences. Johnny and Daniel combined their Eagle...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy