Feel Good Friday: Balmain X Barbie Collaboration

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow cute is this! Balmain and Barbie are teaming up for a hot new fashion collaboration! Are you willing to wear Barbie-inspired looks from the famous French house? I think we all agree, hell yes!. Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has created a genderless collection for adults, inspired by Barbie...

Person
Olivier Rousteing
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Winnie Harlow in Dubai

Supermodel Winnie Harlow is having the time of her life over in Dubai! She was spotted posing it up at her hotel at Raffles The Palm. She is simply STUNNING and a lady in red with her ensemble! She brought in the new year looking ravishing and I love this look from head to toe! The custom bustier styled dress with huge rhinestones, and draped chains completed her look. She styled the dress with her own jewels, nude lips and nails, I’m here for it! This is definitely how you ring in the new year lol! More pictures and the custom designer dress she was wearing inside, have a blessed day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Good Friday#French#Mattel Balmain
