ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

VIDEO! Live deer found in car's hatchback during Pennsylvania traffic stop

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 23

K C Drumheller
3d ago

Well they keep the article vague as usual but nowhere in the article did it say they displayed any acts of impairment except for the fact that it showed they had respect for animals and a touch of humanity.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Newberry Township, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Newberry Township, PA
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Hatchback#Alcohol#Police#Ap
NBC News

U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for Canada amid Covid rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for Canada, telling Americans they should...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy