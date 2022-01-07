ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 18 against Vikings

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ts4Pf_0dfjUobQ00

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings, where there’s plenty to dissect.

The Bears will once again be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending his season. That means it’ll be Andy Dalton getting the starting nod with Nick Foles serving as the backup.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game, with analysis:

Out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwTG1_0dfjUobQ00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
  • DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

Unfortunately, it looks like defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has played his final game with the Bears. Hicks, who played in last week’s home finale against the Giants, didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury that appears to have been aggravated.

Questionable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLGS5_0dfjUobQ00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
  • NT Eddie Goldman (finger)
  • OLB Robert Quinn (shoulder)
  • CB Duke Shelley (heel)

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn was a surprise addition on the injury report, where he didn’t practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury. Since then, Quinn has been a full participant this week, and it looks like he’ll be good to go Sunday. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman has been a full participant in practice all week while dealing with a finger injury. So his outlook for Sunday is good. Also, cornerback Duke Shelley, who’s been battling a heel injury, is questionable for Sunday’s finale after missing last week’s game.

Removed from injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqByz_0dfjUobQ00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • QB Andy Dalton (groin)
  • TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

Quarterback Andy Dalton popped up on the injury report Thursday with a groin injury, but he’s been a full participant in practice this week. With Justin Fields on the COVID reserve list, Dalton will get the starting nod in his place. Tight end Jimmy Graham was given a veteran resting day on Wednesday.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gbym6_0dfjUobQ00

Here are a list of the players (active roster and practice squad) currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • QB Justin Fields
  • OLB Charles Snowden

On injured reserve/PUP list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaosf_0dfjUobQ00
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (IR): Houston-Carson suffered a fractured forearm in Week 14 against the Packers and was placed on injured reserve. Houston-Carson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his fractured forearm.

WR Jakeem Grant (IR): Grant landed on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury that cut his season short. Grant, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

TE Jesper Horsted (IR): Horsted was recently placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

OLB Cassius Marsh (IR): Marsh suffered a potential season-ending knee injury, where he’d be able to return in Week 17 at the earliest. Bruce Irvin was promoted to the active roster in his place.

DB Teez Tabor (IR): Tabor suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Seahawks, which landed him on IR. That officially ends Tabor’s season. Tabor appeared in nine games this season, where he totaled eight tackles.

CB Xavier Crawford (IR): Crawford suffered a concussion a couple of weeks ago and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Irvin
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss, including Darnell Mooney wanting more and a possible future with David Montgomery running on fourth-and-1

About 20 minutes after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 31-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney already was prepared to talk about offseason plans. He’ll go to exit meetings Monday at Halas Hall and then head to Florida to work out with quarterback Justin Fields, who missed Sunday’s game because of COVID-19. While Bears nation waits to hear the ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

It’s time for a change — but what will happen at Halas Hall? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost their final game to finish the season 6-11.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games, finishing the 2021 season at 6-11 with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. This was the Bears’ first losing season since 2017, and the two NFC North rivals appear to be in similar positions. It’s expected the Bears will fire coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, one division title, two ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Ankle Injury#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Dt Akiem Hicks#Giants
bleachernation.com

Ugly Endings, Mooney Magic, Santos’ Season, and Other Bears Bullets

In case you missed the big news … Matt Nagy is out as head coach of the Chicago Bears, and Ryan Pace is out as general manager, too. And it’s officially-official according to the Bears. • In a game that embodied a season and an era, it’s only...
NFL
247Sports

Big second half pushes Vikings past Bears in season finale

MINNEAPOLIS, MN., — It was a tale of two halves for the Chicago Bears on Sunday and a fitting way to end a disappointing 2021 season. Chicago jumped out to the lead in the first half but miscues and broken coverage doomed them in the second half, falling to Minnesota 31-17. The first half was sluggish to start with Chicago getting on the board first thanks to a 43-yard field goal by Cairo Santos. The kicker added another field goal in the second half, this one from 46 yards out to give the Bears a 6-0 lead. But even with the lead, the Bears struggled to finish drives in the end zone.
NFL
KARE 11

Vikings make roster moves ahead of regular-season finale against the Bears

In the final week of the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster changes and moves, including activating players from reserve/COVID-19 list and signing several players from the practice squad. The Vikings activated starting offensive left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Ezra Cleveland and signed tight end Zach...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings-Bears: This is the Real Game of the Year

The Minnesota Vikings have officially broken the hearts of all of us wounded subjects who were hoping that this was going to be Our Year. Our Year to make the playoffs, to make a post-season run, to return to the Super Bowl after a 45-year absence, to shock the world and finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy to Frozen Tundra West. Wherever your personal line is drawn in the Post-Season Continuum—the Vikes ain’t crossing it. We’re on the outside looking in.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Vikings trump Bears in season finale

Minneapolis, MN.– In a meaningless game for both teams, the Chicago Bears would fall to the Minnesota Vikings 31-17 to wrap up the 2021 regular season. The Bears will finish 2021 with a final record of six wins and 11 losses, marking the franchises’ first true losing season since 2017, when the Bears finished with just five wins.
NFL
chicagobears

Game Recap: Bears drop season finale to Vikings

It was a tale of two halves Sunday in Minnesota. Seeking their third straight win, the Bears took a 14-0 lead deep into the second quarter but were outscored 31-3 the rest of the way, including 28-3 in the second half as the Vikings rallied for a 31-17 victory. The...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Has Reportedly Been Fired

A longtime NFL general manager was reportedly fired on Monday morning. With the NFL’s 2021 regular season wrapping up on Sunday night, teams across the league are now making decisions on their coaching staffs and their front offices. Monday morning, two NFL teams fired their head coaches, with the...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Blow Lead, Fall to Vikings in Season Finale

In what was likely head coach Matt Nagy’s final game as head coach of the Chicago Bears, the team went out with a whimper on Sunday, blowing a two-score lead and losing 31-17 to the Minnesota Vikings. After building up a 14-0 lead, the Bears could not figure out...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings vs Bears - CTP’s: The Final Score

Vikings vs Bears. The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Chicago Bears in their final game of the season. This is their final game of the Rick Spielman [as GM] and Mike Zimmer era. Dalvin Cook said that they are “playing this one for Zim.” Kirk Cousins talks about playing hard for the game and for his teammates heading into the game. Will they? Some did, and some made business decisions. Many players who are heading into free agency, including Anthony Barr and most of this season’s one rental, will be playing their final game for the Vikings. Who will come back? We won’t know for months. Enjoy watching them now. Many changes are on the way, but first, we have football. Both for your Vikes and the Bears, expect an effort to win, even if it is for pride. The Vikings are favored by 4 points. Will they win straight up and will they cover? They did. Do you actually want them to? Not for draft position, but otherwise, yes. Join us in the final 2:00, find out, and react? We invite you to LIVE!
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy