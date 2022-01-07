Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 18 against Vikings

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings, where there’s plenty to dissect.

The Bears will once again be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ending his season. That means it’ll be Andy Dalton getting the starting nod with Nick Foles serving as the backup.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game, with analysis:

Out

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

Unfortunately, it looks like defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has played his final game with the Bears. Hicks, who played in last week’s home finale against the Giants, didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury that appears to have been aggravated.

Questionable

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

NT Eddie Goldman (finger)

OLB Robert Quinn (shoulder)

CB Duke Shelley (heel)

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn was a surprise addition on the injury report, where he didn’t practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury. Since then, Quinn has been a full participant this week, and it looks like he’ll be good to go Sunday. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman has been a full participant in practice all week while dealing with a finger injury. So his outlook for Sunday is good. Also, cornerback Duke Shelley, who’s been battling a heel injury, is questionable for Sunday’s finale after missing last week’s game.

Removed from injury report

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

QB Andy Dalton (groin)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

Quarterback Andy Dalton popped up on the injury report Thursday with a groin injury, but he’s been a full participant in practice this week. With Justin Fields on the COVID reserve list, Dalton will get the starting nod in his place. Tight end Jimmy Graham was given a veteran resting day on Wednesday.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

Here are a list of the players (active roster and practice squad) currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

QB Justin Fields

OLB Charles Snowden

On injured reserve/PUP list

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

OLB Khalil Mack (IR): The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve in Week 11, where he had season-ending foot surgery. Mack suffered a foot injury back in Week 3, and he played through it for four games, which is something he’s done often with injuries. But three weeks of rest wasn’t enough, and Chicago ultimately made the decision that surgery was the best option at this time.

LB Danny Trevathan (IR): Trevathan was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means his season is officially over. Trevathan had missed practice with a knee injury, and now the injury has sidelined him again. It’s fair to wonder if his time in Chicago is over, as well.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (IR): Houston-Carson suffered a fractured forearm in Week 14 against the Packers and was placed on injured reserve. Houston-Carson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his fractured forearm.

WR Jakeem Grant (IR): Grant landed on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury that cut his season short. Grant, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

RB Tarik Cohen (PUP list): Cohen remains on the PUP list as he recovers from his ACL tear that happened back in Week 3 of last season. There have been no updates on Cohen or possible timetables for his return.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (IR): Attaochu suffered a torn pec back in Week 5, which landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

TE Jesper Horsted (IR): Horsted was recently placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

OLB Cassius Marsh (IR): Marsh suffered a potential season-ending knee injury, where he’d be able to return in Week 17 at the earliest. Bruce Irvin was promoted to the active roster in his place.

DB Teez Tabor (IR): Tabor suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Seahawks, which landed him on IR. That officially ends Tabor’s season. Tabor appeared in nine games this season, where he totaled eight tackles.

CB Xavier Crawford (IR): Crawford suffered a concussion a couple of weeks ago and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.