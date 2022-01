PATERSON, NJ – Dashawn A. Rhoden, 22-years old, from Paterson, was arrested on December 30, 2021, in relation to the homicide that took place on July 3, 2021, at 159 Franklin Street in Paterson, New Jersey. Mr. Rhoden is charged with Murder, first degree; Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first degree; Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose, second degree; and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, second degree.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO