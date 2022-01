Would it be possible to simply put Mary … back inside her closet? There's plenty of space in there, and plenty of airflow! She was having a good time in there in season 1, and we were having a good time in there with her. Because when Mary is merely trying on giant belts, talking to her mannequin heads, and FaceTiming out for the occasional Saran-Wrapped tray of liquids — or a bit of social contact with a co-worker — it's a lot easier to enjoy her more goofy, eccentric qualities.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO