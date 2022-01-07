Snowman Cheese Ball | Katie Lee

Cooking pasta is a pretty simple process, but there can be hiccups if a few details are missed. Like when noodles stick to the pot, which is disappointing because you get less pasta and it's also tough to clean — you usually have to get in there and scrape it with a spatula or even your nails to free the straggler pieces. There's also the risk of the pasta sticking to itself. When you're excited to devour a comforting bowl of the Italian dish, there are few things more disappointing than realizing it has formed a giant clump.

