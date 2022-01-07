Georgia vs. Alabama: Predictions from national media ahead of championship game

The Georgia Bulldogs are a 2.5 point favorite over the Alabama Crimson Tide in this Monday’s national championship game, per Tipico Sportsbook.

Why the Bulldogs are favored is a mystery to many, seeing as how Alabama had its way with Georgia in December during the SEC Championship Game.

Our staff provided our picks for the game, and here are some more from the national media ahead of the final contest of the season.

USA TODAY Sports Network: 8 of the 13 experts pick Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Via USA TODAY Sports Network, Tuscaloosa News:

With an all-SEC matchup, the crew that covers the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network is picking the score of the game. Here are their predictions:

Eric Blum, Columbia Daily Tribune: Georgia 24, Alabama 20

Cory Diaz, The Greenville News: Alabama 23, Georgia 17

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: Georgia 20, Alabama 16

Aria Gerson, The Tennessean: Alabama 28, Georgia 16

Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Alabama 35, Georgia 28

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 31, Georgia 24

Andy Kostka, The Clarion Ledger: Alabama 38, Georgia 28

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama 31, Georgia 30

Nick Suss, The Clarion Ledger: Georgia 27, Alabama 23

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist: Alabama 28, Georgia 24

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald: Georgia 34, Alabama 31

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama 41, Georgia 27

Sporting News: 4 of the 6 experts pick Alabama

Via Bill Bender, Sporting News:

Bill Bender: Alabama 27, Georgia 24 Bill Trocchi: Georgia 27, Alabama 20 Zac Al-Khateeb: Alabama 30, Georgia 20 Mike DeCourcy: Alabama 28, Georiga 21 Vinnie Iyer: Alabama 34, Georgia 27 Matt Lutovsky: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

Andrew Caley of Covers.com: Take Alabama ATS

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Via Andrew Caley – Covers.com:

While I went into this game thinking we would get more value with Georgia after what happened in the SEC Championship Game, that didn’t end up happening. I think this ends up being a close game so, it’s hard to say no to getting points with Alabama in this spot. Roll Tide.

CBS Sports: 6/10 experts from the site predict the Crimson Tide

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Via David Cobb – CBSSports

Dennis Dodd: Georgia

Tom Fornelli: Georgia

Chip Patterson: Alabama

Barrett Sallee: Georgia

David Cobb: Georgia

Shehan Jeyarajah: Alabama

Jerry Palm: Alabama

Adam Silverstein: Alabama

Jack Crosby: Alabama

Ben Kerchevel: Alabama

Matt Johnson of SportsNaut: Alabama

Via Matt Johnson – SportsNaut

Fans should expect a close game that will come down to the fourth quarter. But when the final whistle blows, thanks to a late scoring drive led by some clutch throws by Young, Saban will further cement his legacy as the best college football coach ever with his eighth championship. CFP championship prediction: Alabama 31, Georgia 27

Brett Gibbons of Sports Illustrated: Alabama

Via Brett Gibbons – SI

While this game might not be another 20-point blowout, Georgia turning a 24-point deficit (for much of the game) into a National Championship victory would be astonishing. Sorry, Georgia, but the 1980 season will remain the most glorious for another year.

The pick: Alabama 31-20

Devon Platana of FanDuel: Georgia

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders (20) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Via Devin Platana – FanDuel:

Alabama is 42-24-3 in 69 all-time matchups against Georgia. Alabama defeated Georgia, 41-24, in their last meeting for the SEC Championship on Dec. 4, 2021. Georgia is 0-7 straight up in its last seven games against Alabama. Alabama is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games as the underdog. Georgia is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games this season. The total has hit the over in nine of Alabama’s last 10 games against Georgia Winner: Georgia (4)

Joe Broback of Pro Football Network: Georgia

Via Joe Broback of Pro Football Network: