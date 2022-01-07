Charles Barkley makes national championship game guarantee

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

TNT NBA analyst Charlest Barkley, a NBA legend and former Auburn basketball star, has made his national championship game pick. Barkley is not happy to see two of Auburn’s top rivals in national championship.

Georgia graduate Ernie Johnson works alongside Barkley on the NBA on TNT. Johnson, who is very familiar with Barkley’s dicey history of guarantees, does not want Barkley to pick Georgia to win the game.

NBC Sports reporter Maria Taylor and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards both made appeals for Barkley to pick Alabama.

Charles Barkley guaranteed his winner of the national championship:

Barkley frequently picks NBA games as a part of his job, but he is notoriously inaccurate on his guarantee picks.