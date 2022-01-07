ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia vs. Alabama national championship tickets affordable as ever

By Joe Vitale
 3 days ago
When Georgia plays in a big game, you can usually expect ticket prices to be astronomical, leaving Bulldogs’ fans with no choice but to watch the game from their living room. That’s not the case for the upcoming national championship, where Georgia will play Alabama in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10.

Ticket prices for the national championship have dropped significantly following Georgia’s win in the Orange Bowl. Heading into the Orange Bowl, the cheapest ticket was $1,314, but has fallen 70% since and now starts at $388, according to TicketIQ.

There are currently over 3,800 tickets still available which is the highest the quantity has been overall.

600 level prices start at $466 in the end zones, $450 in the corners, and $422 on the sidelines. Prices in the 600’s go as high as $1,500+ for tickets at midfield.

500 level prices start at $564 in the corners, $717 in the end zones, and $971 on the sidelines. 500 level ticket prices go as high as $10,000+ for seats at midfield.

400 level prices start at $388 in the end zones, $548 in the corners, and $697 on the sidelines. 400 level prices go as high as $5,000+ for seats near midfield.

300 level ticket prices start $706 in the corners, $783 in the end zones, corners, and $1,118 on the sidelines. 300 level prices go as high as $6,000+ at midfield.

200 level prices start at $596 in the corners, $934 in the end zones, and $999 on the sidelines. 200 level prices go as high as $5,000+ for seats at midfield.

100 level ticket prices start at $565 in the end zones, $795 in the corners, and $1,037 on the sidelines. Prices in the 100 level go as high as $11,000+ for seats near midfield.

The game is now 22% cheaper than the SEC Championship game. This is also the second most inexpensive ticket of the last 10 years for a Georgia vs. Alabama matchup, per TicketIQ. As seen in the graph below, the cheapest ticket was the 2012 SEC Championship Game, and this game checks in at No. 2, just ahead of the 2018 SEC championship.

Location likely plays a large role in why these tickets are so affordable. Indianapolis is not necessarily the most coveted destination in January. On Monday, we can expect a high of 26 degrees and a low of 7 degrees. Yes, the game is indoors but traveling roughly eight hours from Atlanta or Tuscaloosa to Indianapolis for that kind of weather excites very few. And then there’s the fact that these teams just played a little over a month ago, and the game left plenty to be desired. Alabama won 41-24, and plenty are not convinced that it will be a better game this time around.

