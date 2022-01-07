ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

2021 recap: Public-sector labor legislation in the states

By Janie Valentine
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Happy New Year! Today we’ll look back at what happened to public-sector labor bills during the 2021 legislative year. Next week, we’ll give you a rundown of bills filed in 2022.

Highlights

  • State legislatures either introduced or carried over from earlier sessions 112 bills related to public-sector labor policy in 2021.
  • Fifteen relevant bills were enacted.
  • Democrats and Republicans sponsored a similar number of bills, with Republicans sponsoring 51 and Democrats sponsoring 50. The rest either had nonpartisan legislative backing, were bipartisan, or were committee bills.

Overview

The following map shows which states considered public-sector labor legislation in 2021, with darker colors representing a higher number of bills.

Legislators in Maryland introduced the most public-sector labor bills in 2021—10—followed by Pennsylvania with nine and Oregon and Connecticut tied with seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiEKA_0dfjOnVR00

This chart shows the legislative status of each bill at the end of 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wT3Bs_0dfjOnVR00

Enacted legislation

The following 15 bills were enacted in 2021:

Arkansas SB341: This bill prohibits collective bargaining on the part of certain public-sector employees. Read our coverage of the bill’s passage here.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed on April 8, 2021.

Connecticut SB00908: This bill requires public employers to furnish unions with personal information of employees belonging to the bargaining unit. It also requires employers to grant unions access to new employee orientations.

  • Originally introduced by the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee.
  • Gov. Ned Lamont (D) signed on June 4, 2021.

Delaware HB237: This bill grants select law enforcement officers the right of organization under the Police Officers’ and Firefighters’ Employment Relations Act.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Gov. John Carney (D) signed on Sept. 10, 2021.

Illinois HB2521: This bill allows electronic signatures on petitions submitted for selecting an exclusive bargaining representative. It allows certification elections to be conducted electronically. It also prohibits an employer from promising or taking action against an employee for participating in a strike.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D) signed on Aug. 27, 2021.

Illinois SJRCA0011: A legislatively referred constitutional amendment that would guarantee employees the right to organize and bargain collectively through representatives they choose. Read more about this amendment here and here.

  • Bipartisan sponsorship.
  • The Illinois House and Senate adopted this joint resolution in May 2021.

Indiana SB0251: This bill establishes that a school employee can leave a union at any time. It also requires employees to annually authorize any payroll deductions of union dues. Read more about this bill here and its aftermath here.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed on April 22, 2021.

Maine LD52: This bill allows educational policies related to preparation and planning time and transfer of teachers to be subjects of collective bargaining negotiations.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Gov. Janet Mills (D) signed on June 8, 2021.

Maryland SB138: This bill extends collective bargaining rights to employees of the Baltimore County Public Library.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Enacted May 30, 2021.

Maryland SB556: This bill establishes a separate collective bargaining unit for teachers at the Maryland School for the Deaf.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Enacted May 30, 2021.

Oklahoma HB2747: This bill eliminates the Public Employees Relations Board. It directs municipal public employers to recognize unions as the exclusive bargaining agents for police officers or firefighters upon a majority vote of the members of the bargaining unit.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed on May 5, 2021.

Oregon SB580: This bill amends the law’s definition of “employment relations” to include class size and caseload limits as mandatory collective bargaining subjects for school districts.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Gov. Kate Brown (D) signed on July 14, 2021.

SJR0002: A legislatively referred constitutional amendment that would bar any person, corporation, or governmental entity from denying employment due to an individual’s affiliation status with a union or other employee organization. Read more about this amendment here.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • The speakers of the Senate and House signed the joint resolution in May 2021.

Washington SB5133: This bill amends the definition of a “confidential employee” for the purposes of collective bargaining.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed on May 3, 2021.

West Virginia HB2009: This bill prohibits state, county, and municipal governments from deducting public union dues from paychecks. Read more here, here, and here.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Gov. Jim Justice (R) signed on March 30, 2021.

West Virginia SB11: This bill prohibits public-sector employees from striking. Read more about this bill here.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Enacted on March 16, 2021.

Compared to years past

This chart shows the number of public-sector labor bills Ballotpedia tracked each year from 2019 to 2021 and the number of those bills that were enacted each year:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvUoL_0dfjOnVR00

This chart shows a breakdown of the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors by year. The percentage of bills sponsored by Republicans increased in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbyjA_0dfjOnVR00

To view spreadsheets with information about all of the public-sector labor bills we’ve tracked since 2018, click here.

What we’re reading

The big picture

Number of relevant bills by state

We are currently tracking 59 pieces of legislation dealing with public-sector employee union policy. On the map below, a darker shade of green indicates a greater number of relevant bills. Click here for a complete list of all the bills we’re tracking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQNAQ_0dfjOnVR00

Number of relevant bills by current legislative status

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO2zP_0dfjOnVR00

Number of relevant bills by partisan status of sponsor(s)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfWBK_0dfjOnVR00

Recent legislative actions

Below is a complete list of relevant legislative actions taken since our last issue.

Florida H1197: This bill would require certain public employees to sign an authorization form before joining a union acknowledging that union membership is not a condition for employment and membership and dues are voluntary. It would require unions to allow certain public employees to end their membership by a written request. The bill would also prevent employers from deducting dues from certain employees’ paychecks. It would also amend requirements for bargaining agent recertification and union registration renewal.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Filed Jan. 5.

Florida S1458: This bill would require certain public employees to sign an authorization form before joining a union acknowledging that union membership is not a condition for employment and membership and dues are voluntary. It would require unions to allow certain public employees to end their membership by a written request. The bill would also prevent employers from deducting dues from certain employees’ paychecks. It would also amend requirements for bargaining agent recertification and union registration renewal.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Filed Jan. 4.

Kentucky HB111: This bill would remove current restrictions on public employee collective organizing and strikes. It would repeal requirements for dues deduction authorizations. It would prevent state law from prohibiting public employers and local governments from requiring union membership for employment.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Introduced Jan. 4.

Maine LD555: This bill would grant most public-sector employees the right to strike. Select public safety and judicial employees would not be allowed to strike.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Hearing scheduled for Jan. 19.

Maryland SB118: This bill would extend collective bargaining rights to certain graduate students within the University System of Maryland, Morgan State University, and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Senate Finance Committee first reading scheduled for Jan. 12.

Missouri HB2121: This bill would establish the “Public Employee Janus Rights Act.” It would require public employees to give written, informed consent before union dues or fees may be withheld from their paychecks. Employees must also give written, informed consent for unions to use fees or dues for political purposes.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Read second time Jan. 6.

Missouri HB2122: This bill would bar employers from requiring employees to become, remain, or refrain from becoming members of a union as a condition of employment.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • Read second time Jan. 6.

Missouri SB706: This bill would bar employers from requiring employees to become or refrain from becoming members of a union as a condition of employment in counties that adopt the provisions of the section.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • First read Jan. 5.

Missouri SB728: This bill would establish the “Public Employee Janus Rights Act.” It would require public employees to give written, informed consent before union dues or fees may be withheld from their paychecks. Employees must also give written, informed consent for unions to use fees or dues for political purposes.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • First read Jan. 5.

Missouri SB880: This bill would bar employers from requiring employees to become, remain, or refrain from becoming members of a union as a condition of employment.

  • Republican sponsorship.
  • First read Jan. 5.

Nebraska LB684: This bill would prohibit public school employers and unions from placing restrictions on when employees can join or leave unions.

  • Carried over Jan. 5.

New Jersey A5862: This bill would expand the terms and conditions negotiable between government employers and public-sector unions to those that “intimately and directly affect employee work and welfare,” with certain exceptions. It would also allow a public-sector union to charge a non-dues-paying employee for the cost of representation in arbitration proceedings, and to decline to represent those who does not agree to pay.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Assembly Appropriations Committee hearing Jan. 6.

New Jersey S3810: This bill would expand the terms and conditions negotiable between government employers and public-sector unions to those that “intimately and directly affect employee work and welfare,” with certain exceptions. It would also allow a public-sector union to charge a non-dues-paying employee for the cost of representation in arbitration proceedings, and to decline to represent those who does not agree to pay.

  • Democratic sponsorship.
  • Senate Budget and Appropriations hearing Jan. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Under legislation, state would no longer collect dues for long list of public employees unions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Public employee unions in Florida will be facing scrutiny from lawmakers when they return to the Capitol next week for their annual session. For at least the last three years, lawmakers have been trying to take the state out of the business of collecting union dues, but the ban on collecting dues would not apply to every public employer union.
FLORIDA STATE
capitolnewsillinois.com

CAPITOL RECAP: Redrawn state legislative districts withstand legal challenge

SPRINGFIELD – A three-judge federal court panel has upheld the legislative redistricting plan that state lawmakers approved during a special session last summer, thus leaving in place the new maps that will govern state legislative elections for the next 10 years. In their 64-page opinion, released Thursday, Dec. 30,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WDVM 25

West Virginia state legislators ready for 2022 session

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — We’re just weeks away from the start of the next session of the West Virginia legislature. Some lawmakers are already at the capital making plans. Others are in their districts before heading to Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice will set the agenda with his State of the State address. An agenda that […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
washingtonnature.org

Our 2022 State Legislative Priorities

Washington’s state Legislature convened today for a 60-day session. In even-numbered years like 2022, lawmakers focus on relatively small budget requests, “fixes” and limited policy proposals. But there’s still a lot happening! Coming off the major successes for nature and people in 2021 – including groundbreaking laws for addressing climate change, working toward environmental justice and increasing wildfire and forest resilience – there's important work to be done both to ensure these new policies are implemented successfully and to carry forward additional important efforts for an environmentally and socially resilient future for Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
wdac.com

Maryland Panel OKs State Legislative Districts Plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A Maryland panel has voted to recommend a new map of legislative districts for state lawmakers. The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee voted 4-2 along party lines. Four Democrats supported it, and two Republicans opposed it. The map for the boundaries of the 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly will be submitted to the legislature this week, when lawmakers convene for their annual 90-day session. Lawmakers will have 45 days to approve a new map after they convene Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Kevin Stitt
Ballotpedia News

New state legislative maps enacted in Arkansas

Arkansas’ new state legislative districts were enacted on Dec. 29, 2021, following a constitutionally mandated month-long waiting period after the Arkansas Board of Reapportionment voted to approve the maps 3-0 on Nov. 29. The maps will take effect for Arkansas’ 2022 state legislative elections. The three-member Board of...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Collective Bargaining#Constitutional Amendment#Democrats#Republicans#The General Assembly#Democratic
WVNews

Committee of state and local public health officials make recommendations to legislators on public health modernization

CHARLESTON — As the Legislature prepares to meet for its 2022 session, public health remains a top area of focus, not only in the state but across the U.S. With lessons learned over the course of a two-year pandemic, a committee of state and local public health officials has outlined recommendations for modernization of the state’s public health system.
CHARLESTON, WV
Kankakee Daily Journal

Court upholds state legislative redistricting plan

SPRINGFIELD – A three-judge federal court panel has upheld the legislative redistricting plan that state lawmakers approved during a special session last summer, thus leaving in place the new maps that will govern state legislative elections for the next 10 years. In their 64-page opinion, released Thursday, Dec. 30,...
CHICAGO, IL
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Legislators return to State House on Tuesday

The House and the Senate will return to session Tuesday at the State House to finish up several matters from the 2021 session and begin the 2022 session. Both the House and the Senate are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. in their respective chambers on the second floor of the State House.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
Urban Milwaukee

State Legislature Still Produces Bi-Partisan Legislation

High-intensity partisan conflict has pervaded state government in Wisconsin for the past several years, but 2021 did see a number of bipartisan achievements — perhaps more than casual political observers may expect. According to Wisconsin’s nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, 79 percent of bills that passed the state Senate and...
LA CROSSE, WI
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

700
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy