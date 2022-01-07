ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Don’t Look Up’ Breaks Record for Most-Watched Netflix Movie

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam McKay’s political satire, “Don’t Look Up,” is actually one of the biggest films in Netflix history. The streaming giant is saying that the $155 million-costing comedy scored an astounding...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Lifehacker

12 of the Best Satirical Movies That Aren't 'Don't Look Up'

The new Netflix movie Don’t Look Up has generated some...strong responses from critics and social media. The quickly moving zeitgeist has shifted from its initial assessment (“It’s bad!”), to more measured takes that praise the film’s unique virtues, to hyperbolic promises that it will serve as a watershed moment in the climate movement (doubtful), and back to the beginning (“No, it’s bad actually”). But even if Don’t Look Up isn’t destined to become a classic, it’s also true that satire doesn’t always immediately land\. Sometimes we’re too close to it to see how effective it is.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mckay
Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes Left Off Foreign Language and Animated Films From Best Picture Category on Nomination Ballots (EXCLUSIVE)

The Golden Globes are on Sunday night, but no one will be able to see it because NBC canceled its broadcast of the ceremony following an avalanche of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After much scrutiny, the group announced multiple plans for changes and diversity reforms in its organization. One of the changes proposed was to allow non-English language and animated films to compete in its top categories. However, that change wasn’t put into practice to produce this year’s crop of nominees. When members of the HFPA fill out their electronic ballots to vote for nominees, they are presented...
MOVIES
Distractify

The Most Genius Easter Egg in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' Is the BASH Phone Number

Adam McKay's Netflix’s latest movie Don’t Look Up hits the nail on the head in portraying how ignorant society is when it comes to addressing a global crisis. In the comedy-drama, Jennifer Lawrence plays astronomer Kate Dibiasky, who discovers that a massive comet is heading towards Earth and is going to kill us all. Alongside her professor Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, she tries to warn the White House and the world about this imminent and time-sensitive danger.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
abccolumbia.com

Monday Movie Musings: “Don’t Look Up”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The comedy disaster match up film “Don’t Look Up” has been sweeping Netflix’s top 10 list for the past month. Our Matt Perron gives us his take in this Monday Movie Musing.
COLUMBIA, SC
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Family Stories Make a Big Splash in Oscar Season

Is it possible that every best picture nominee this year will be about families? Among the 2021 Oscar contenders are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog” and there are plenty of other serious contenders with a similar focus. It’s not unusual for drama to center on families; that’s been going on since the 5th century B.C., when Aeschylus wrote his “Oresteia.” However, it IS unusual for one subject to dominate the Oscar roster. Usually the Academy Awards offer a mix of topics, as last year when the eight BP contenders included two family-centric pieces, “The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Review: Monster Toon Franchise Hits New Lows With Adam Sandler-Less Sequel

The basic idea at the heart of the animated “Hotel Transylvania” movies has never exactly been dignifying toward some of cinema history’s most feared classical monsters. The blood-thirsty Count Dracula reimagined as a fretting, overprotective dad straight out of “Father of the Bride”? A shy Invisible Man, a phobic Frankenstein, a toilet-clogging Bigfoot and a gang of other famous beasts vacationing at their vampire pal’s secluded gothic resort, just to escape the terrors of ordinary humans that they somehow fear? Still, Genndy Tartakovsky’s wildly successful first film was winsome enough with its amusing albeit one-note witticisms about monster-verse clichés and Adam...
MOVIES
Complex

Sandra Bullock Says ‘If It Wasn’t for Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working’

Sandra Bullock, who has starred in two hit Netflix films in the last few years, The Unforgivable and Bird Box, attributes her still-flourishing career to the streamer. During the premiere of The Unforgivable in December, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “If it wasn’t for Netflix, a lot of people wouldn’t be working. Their stories wouldn’t be told. Who would think that me, as a woman, would still be working at this point? I would have been out in the cow pasture. It’s true.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
TV SERIES
worldofreel.com

The 10 Best Movies of 2021

What a strange year at the movies this has been. Of the 25+ years that I’ve religiously been watching and covering movies, I don’t think I’ve experienced a worse one than this. Going to Cannes in July seemed like a rejuvenation and more than half of my ten best list is composed of films that premiered there.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

A24 Mostly Skipped Sundance 2022 Due to Virtual Component

A24 has two films playing Sundance 2022, but their presence this year will not be as prominent as in recent non-COVID years. Yes, they have Jesse Eisenberg’s “When You Finish Saving the World,” the actor’s directorial debut, and Kogonada’s already-Cannes premiered “After Yang,” but don’t expect those films to break out. Eisenberg’s film was recently test-screened to middling reactions and ‘Yang,’ despite solid reviews at Cannes, has already been been forgotten since then.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy