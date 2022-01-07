ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Behold: the least irritating surge protector out there

By Jeremy Glass
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge protector was invented by an electronics engineer from Buffalo named Harold Kopp. He originally called it the Zap Trap and found instant success selling the much-needed household appliance to those...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

What Is Screen Protector Hardness, and Does It Matter?

Kris Wouk is a freelance tech writer and musician with over 10 years of experience as a writer and a lifetime of experience as a gadget fan. He has also written for Digital Trends, MakeUseOf, Android Authority, and Sound Guys. At MakeUseOf, he was Section Editor in charge of the site's Mac coverage. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
RideApart

The Erode Backpack Incorporates A Built-In Back Protector

If you ride around with a backpack, have you ever stopped to think about how the things you put in your bag, as well as the position of the bag itself could affect you in the event of a crash? This is especially true if you ride with an ordinary, non-motorcycle-specific backpack that doesn’t incorporate any impact or abrasion protection.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
dbltap.com

Fall Guys Protector Bundle Overview

A new Fall Guys Bundle is now available for players who have Prime Gaming. The Protector Bundle is available to claim for both PlayStation and PC users, and features a free new skin and three crowns. A new Fall Guys Bundle is now available for those who have Prime Gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
telecoms.com

CES 2022: Behold the parade of weird tech

From finger nibbling robots to health monitoring light bulbs, CES 2022 has delivered its usual line up of innovative if eyebrow raising products. Here’s our list of the most peculiar. Amagami Ham Ham. The Amagami Ham Ham from Yukai Engineering is, and we don’t really know how to put...
ELECTRONICS
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Times Union

This sliding keyboard drawer declutters your desktop and is $14 off

Our home offices are busier than ever these days between adults who work from home and kids who do their lessons online — and everything seems to be a little more prone to mess than usual. If you're looking to declutter the desktop (the literal one, not the computer one), this handy sliding keyboard drawer fits under your desk and keeps your keyboard, pens and pencils, mousepad, and mouse out of sight when they're out of mind.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surge Protector#The Surge#The Gogreen Power
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over This Fabric Swivel Chair

While most shoppers turn to Costco when they're looking to stock up on everyday essentials and popular grocery items, the store has a lot more to offer. It is a surprisingly good shop to peruse when picking out furniture. According to Money, a 2017 survey conducted by Market Force Information revealed that the brand even managed to outdo strong competitors in this category, such as IKEA. It was favored by 72% of the respondents, compared to IKEA's 70%. Other brands in the survey included Target, Kohl's, and T.J. Maxx.
SHOPPING
domino

This Countertop Was Dubbed the Worst Kitchen Trend of the Past 50 Years

There are some trends that fade in and out of popularity (we’re looking at you, glass bricks). Then there are the ones that stay at the bottom indefinitely—and tile countertops is apparently one of them. In a survey of 1,500 Americans from February 2020, respondents voted on their least favorite home decor crazes from the past 50 years, breaking them down by both decade and room. Fuzzy toilet seat covers, ruffled bed skirts, and art with inspirational quotes also topped the list, but when it comes to the kitchen, the message is clear: Never, ever tile your countertops again (or so say 30 percent of interviewees).
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Times Union

Useful gadgets for a power outage that cost under $30

Let’s not beat around the bush: power outages suck. You can’t see anything, your WiFi stops working, heck, you can’t even make a cup of coffee. But you don’t have to just light candles and sit on the couch in the silent darkness. Unless that’s your thing, then by all means, do exactly that, I’m not your boss.
ELECTRONICS
Times Union

Create Your First NFT for Just $20

At this point, you've probably heard about non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Ever since the "CryptoPunk #7523" digital pixel artwork sold at auction for $11 million, the NFT industry has been growing rapidly and entering the mainstream. The market has appreciated more than 50,000 percent in two years as crypto investors pour money into this new application of the blockchain.
ARTS
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more

Our readers have really been swarming to Amazon this week. That should come as no surprise, of course, since Amazon is somehow still offering Black Friday-quality deals in mid-January this year! The best Amazon deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $189.99. You can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. That's a truly amazing value. Of course, nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid home tests. Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are discounted. We have no idea how...
ELECTRONICS
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy