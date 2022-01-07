ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Rep. Sean Roberts Announces Plans To File Legislation Allowing Individuals To Sue Doctors Who Perform Abortions

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Representative Sean Roberts announced plans to file legislation that would allow any individual to sue doctors who perform an abortion. The announcement came in a statement from Roberts' office released on Friday afternoon. According to the...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
guthrienewspage.com

State bill would allow abortion lawsuits against doctors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, has announced today that he plans to file legislation that would allow any individual in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion after conception. The legislation is similar to a portion of Texas’ Senate Bill 8 which went into effect on Sep. 8.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rep. Roberts to File Bill Allowing Abortion Lawsuits

State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy announces plans to file legislation that would allow any individual in Oklahoma to sue doctors who perform an abortion after conception. The legislation is similar to a portion of Texas' Senate Bill 8 which went into effect on Sep. 8. In a statement, Rep....
HOMINY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Lawmaker plans to propose abortion bill

OLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma lawmaker has announced plans for a bill that would allow anyone to sue doctors who perform an abortion. The bill is similar to a portion of Texas’ abortion law, which went into effect in September. The bill would give any individual the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#Abortions
Panhandle Post

Noem's check on abortion meds stuck in legislative committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing new rules for medicine-induced abortions that would be among the most restrictive in the country. But a legislative committee has withheld its approval until it can get more information on the proposal. The state Department of Health’s...
HEALTH
news9.com

Federal COVID Vaccine-Or-Testing Mandate Goes Into Effect

Many across the nation may have gone in to work to find new COVID policies in place. The vaccinate or mask and test mandate went into effect Monday, Jan. 10, and it applied to businesses with 100 or more employees, unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in. Per the mandate,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Lawmaker Files Medical Marijuana Bill

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana lawmaker has drafted a proposal to legalize medical cannabis. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) filed five proposals this week, including Senate Bill 231. SB 231 would establish a medical marijuana program, permitting caregivers and patients who have received a physician recommendation to possess a certain among of...
INDIANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Rule blocking telemedicine abortions approved by SD legislative committee

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and the Department of Health’s rule blocking telemedicine abortions was approved by the South Dakota Legislature’s Interim Rules Review Committee. In September, Governor Noem signed Executive Order 2021-12, directing the South Dakota Department of Health to establish rules preventing telemedicine abortions...
POLITICS
floridanationalnews.com

Sen. Polsky, Rep. Diamond File Bills to Safeguard Legislative Representation, Vote-By-Mail Ballot Access for Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FNN) – Source: Florida House // Today, State Senator Tina Polsky and State Representative Ben Diamond announced the filing of SB 1586 and HB 1217, respectively, to improve the state’s framework for filling legislative vacancies as well as to streamline and simplify the process by which Floridians may request vote-by-mail ballots. The companion bills seek to ensure that voters are not left without representation when vacancies occur, as is currently the case for more than 700,000 residents of Congressional District 20 due to the historically protracted special election timeline imposed by Governor Ron DeSantis after the death of Congressman Alcee Hastings. The legislation outlines sensible guidelines requiring special elections be scheduled in a reasonable and timely manner. Both bills also amend provisions of last year’s SB 90, which is now law, by allowing Floridians to request a vote-by-mail ballot upon registering to vote and continue voting by mail in all elections without repeated and onerous requests to participate.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stateofreform.com

Q&A: Rep. Andrea Salinas on 2022 legislative priorities

Rep. Andrea Salinas is the vice-chair of the House Interim Committee on Health Care. State of Reform spoke with her to hear her health care priorities for the upcoming 2022 legislative session, which include continuing discussions on creating a public option, and addressing racism as a public health crisis. Get...
U.S. POLITICS
Capital Journal

First 2022 legislative bills filed

Thirty-eight draft bills for the 2022 South Dakota legislative session were filed as of Monday, many related to cannabis. The draft cannabis bills run the gamut, from provisions for the taxation of marijuana — Senate Bill 25 — to provisions “related to custody and visitation rights by medical cannabis cardholders” — Senate Bill 7. With 2021’s legalization of recreational cannabis in South Dakota, the plant is certain to be a hot topic in the chambers of the state Legislature this year.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy