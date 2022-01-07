ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Why Pursue a Masters in Education?

charlottestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Masters in Education gives you a competitive edge in your career while improving your teaching practices and the quality of the classroom experience. For teachers, the real accomplishment and pride is their students' success. You can contribute to that while furthering your career with a master's degree. A...

www.charlottestar.com

uoregon.edu

UO launches master’s in Education Policy and Leadership

A new University of Oregon master’s program in education policy and leadership will teach students how to increase equity in education from a systemic level. The one-year program, led by College of Education professors Ilana Umansky and David Liebowitz, combines research methods, educational theory, policy studies and leadership studies. Applications are due at the end of January and classes begin in June at the Eugene campus.
EUGENE, OR
goodwin.edu

Different Types of Master’s Degrees in Nursing You Can Pursue

Nursing is a wonderful choice for those who want to make a difference in people’s lives, as well as enjoy job security and upward mobility in their career. There are many different master’s degrees in Nursing that can lead to fulfilling (and high-paying!) advanced practice nursing careers. For example, nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, and nurse midwives – who work mainly in physician’s offices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers – can look forward to a 45 percent growth outlook and an average salary of $117,670 annually.
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
essexnewsdaily.com

Schools opt for half-day schedule amid rising COVID-19 concerns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District announced that the schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, for a noninstructional emergency day, and the rest of the week would run on a half-day schedule, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. Full-day...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
WCAX

New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Education is going to stop testing and contract tracing all students in Vermont schools. Instead, they will now be sending rapid antigen tests to households, so parents can take on the responsibility to test their kids. The Agency of Education says it...
VERMONT STATE
Connecticut Post

CT educators to wear black, demand greater COVID measures

With COVID-19 cases at record high numbers in local schools, teachers and staff plan to make a statement about school safety. On Wednesday, a coalition of unions representing over 60,000 Connecticut public school employees will wear black to school to demand stronger health and safety measures. Members and their colleagues were encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #Blackout4SafeSchools.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC26

Northwestern Mutual's scholarship program helps childhood cancer survivors, siblings to pursue higher education

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual's scholarship program grants $500,000 to childhood cancer survivors and siblings who are pursuing higher education. According to officials, the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer says the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Transcript gaps? Strong college application remains possible

Applying to college typically comes with some uncertainty, but this year’s applicants are tackling one additional question: What should you do when a pandemic has limited what goes into your college applications?Many extracurriculars, including sports and clubs, couldn’t go on during the pandemic. And many school districts across the country, recognizing the challenges the pandemic has posed, offered the option for students to not receive letter grades for classes they took. That choice has left some students with “pass” or “credit,” or “fail” or “no credit,” rather than actual grades on their transcripts.College admissions officers have been ready for these...
COLLEGES
ghtimes.org

Seniors Pursuing Graduation Plus Opportunities

2020 and 2021 were two challenging years that impacted all of us, especially seniors. However, those hard times did not stop our ambitious seniors from following their dreams. Their hard work has paid off because many are now achieving those dreams. Countless seniors at Greer High have been accepted to schools, granted scholarships, and have been presented with many opportunities. Gavin Howard was recently accepted into Presbyterian College and received a scholarship for $20,000 a year for four years. This scholarship will greatly help him achieve his goals of becoming a pharmacist. Star athlete, Jensen Howard, was accepted into USC Union and will be attending there to help pursue his baseball career. Jensen says, “I was presented with a great opportunity and had to take advantage.” Many students, including Katie Banks, Hunter Garrison, and Hanna Hedgepath, are attending Winthrop University in the fall. Hanna received the Winthrop Life and Gold scholarships and will be majoring in elementary education. She says that her “participation in service learning and teacher candidate, here at Greer, have tremendously helped me decide my career path.” Austin Crenshaw, one of Greer’s brightest, was accepted into North Greenville University and was awarded the Dean’s scholarship. Not only are Greer High students paving the way for their future, but so are Bond Career Center students. Bonds student, Claudia Attaway, was presented with the opportunity of co-oping with A&E engineering right after she graduates. Also, Justin Davolas, a construction student at Bonds, has the opportunity of starting a co-op with Douglas Construction. Their achievements are excellent examples of true hard work. Lastly, Maddie White, XC and track runner here at Greer, will be attending The University of Carolina, where she will be pursuing her running career. These students are only a small part of the many that are furthering their education at colleges and universities.
GREER, SC
The Independent

Only a quarter of catch-up tutoring sessions accessed through Randstad

Around a quarter of catch-up tutoring courses for this academic year have been delivered by the provider of the Government’s flagship tuition scheme, figures reveal.Headteachers suggest schools are finding the system “confusing and difficult” to navigate.More than 300,000 tutoring courses began last term under the school-led tutoring route, but only 72,000 courses began under schemes coordinated by chosen provider Randstad, Department for Education (DfE) figures show.Randstad, the company which was awarded the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) contract this year, has faced criticism for lacking the capacity or competence to deliver the scheme “effectively”.Last month, Nick Bent, chief executive of the Tutor...
EDUCATION
goodwin.edu

What are the Requirements for a Master’s in Education?

Earning your Master’s in Education (M.Ed.) is a great way to expand your professional horizons, grow your knowledge, and increase your salary potential. The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics states that those holding an M.Ed. can expect up to 44 percent higher wages than those with their bachelor’s in education. So what do you need to start earning more with your M.Ed. degree? The first step in this journey is meeting the requirements to get accepted into an M.Ed. program. After you understand both the expectations of an M.Ed. program and the careers that require an M.Ed., you will be on your way to success.
EDUCATION

