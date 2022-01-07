ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Women Patients Have Lower Chances of Post-Surgical Complication When Treated by Women Surgeon: Study

By IE Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study in JAMA Surgery showed that women surgeons tend to have better outcomes for their patients. The results came from the analysis of U.S. and Canadian...

Linda Brohimer
2d ago

I have had a lot of surgery. However my last two, very big surgeries, were preformed by female surgeons. I had very few complications. Male surgeons seemed to dismiss my concerns until they turned into huge problems.

Trisha Yamada
2d ago

This doesn’t surprise me at all. My first surgeon said I was fine. I said something was wrong. This was left untreated because I was just emotional. It took 17 surgeries to fix the damage after being told I was perfectly fine after my first surgery. He had a million excuses….

Victoria Arrowood
2d ago

I prefer female doctors or physicians assts. They seem to listen better.

WOMEN'S HEALTH

