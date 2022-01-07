Women Patients Have Lower Chances of Post-Surgical Complication When Treated by Women Surgeon: Study

Covid vaccination can add an extra day to a woman’s menstrual cycle, according to a study.The increase was found to be in the time between menstrual bleeding, not the bleeding itself.The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is one of the first to look at the effect of vaccination on periods.Scientists tracked nearly 4,000 US women through six menstrual cycles and, on average, the period after a jab started about a day later than usual.Results varied depending on which dose they had received. The first dose saw an average 0.71-day cycle increase in cycle length and the...

