ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shutting down JK Rowling is wrong way to win trans rights, says Wes Streeting

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7a0P_0dfjHSxH00

Shutting JK Rowling down is not the way to win hearts and minds in the battle for trans rights, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has argued.

The Labour frontbencher said it is “perfectly legitimate” to disagree with the Harry Potter author, who has become a controversial figure over her comments on gender identity.

But he called for “a lot more empathy and understanding” when standing up for LGBT rights, warning “don’t try and shut down other people’s voices”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson, Mr Streeting said: “I see myself as part of an LGBT community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otmR3_0dfjHSxH00

“I will always stand up for trans rights and for a community that doesn’t have representation in Parliament, is at the worst end of all the statistics on things like mental ill health, physical abuse, sexual abuse.

“I will always stand by them and speak up for them.

“But what I would also say to my own community is if we’re trying to win round hearts and minds and persuade people and to negotiate the future of LGBT equality, don’t try and shut down other people’s voices.”

Rowling in June 2020 wrote an essay explaining how she was partly motivated to speak about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqsdJ_0dfjHSxH00

Mr Streeting, who was appointed to the frontbench role in November, added: “It’s perfectly legitimate for people to disagree with JK Rowling and her position on this.

“But you’ve got to ask yourself if you’re in the business of winning hearts and minds, if someone like JK Rowling has written a deeply personal piece in which she outlines very personal, personal, painful experience of abuse, do you really think the way to win an argument for trans equality is to is to try and shut her down when she’s made an argument in that context?

“So I think there’s got to be a lot more empathy and understanding, and it does cut both ways.”

Rowling, in 2020, responded to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”, tweeting: “‘ People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She denies she is transphobic and has defended her comments by saying: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

Her critics have included Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

Comments / 11

imretired
3d ago

Transgender people have the same rights as everyone else. Don’t understand why they think they need special rights just for them.

Reply
5
BlackDog
3d ago

Behind her all the way these alphabet weirdos are sickening nasty freaks

Reply(1)
7
Tripinski
3d ago

Haven't we had enough of being told how to think, how to act, and the changing definition of right vs. wrong? Let it go people. It's not worth our energy.

Reply
2
Related
CinemaBlend

Yes, That Emma Watson Mistake Has Been Confirmed By The Harry Potter Anniversary Producers, And Will Be Fixed

As die hard fans jumped into the heartwarming reunion that was Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a rather glaring error presented itself early on. By total accident, a photo of actor Emma Roberts was used in a segment that was supposed to be showing young Emma Watson, in her pre-Potter childhood. Thanks to the eagle eyed fans that spotted this mistake, the producers of the special have confirmed that there was a mixup, and have promised that all will be fixed.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Wes Streeting
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Emma Watson
Us Weekly

Jon Stewart Clarifies His Comments About J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ Being ‘Anti-Semitic’: ‘Get a F–king Grip’

Shutting down drama. Jon Stewart cleared the air after his comments about the potentially anti-Semitic imagery in J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter series made headlines. The former Daily Show host, 59, took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 5, in an attempt to further explain his thoughts about the beloved fantasy novels and their author, 56, whose personal opinions have become a hot topic in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Rights#Trans People#Lgbt Rights#Racism#Labour#Lgbt#Bbc Radio 4#Parliament#Frontbench
dallassun.com

School which canceled JK Rowling faces new trans row over Olympian

Leaders have received a mixed reaction after distancing themselves from JK Rowling in favor of an Olympian who has previously spoken out on transgender athletes. A UK school which replaced a tribute to Harry Potter author JK Rowling with British athlete Kelly Holmes has come under fire after comments were discovered which were made by the Olympian about trans competitors.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jon Stewart says he did not accuse JK Rowling of antisemitism

Former US talk show host Jon Stewart says comments he made about the Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone film were meant to be “light-hearted” and he was not accusing author JK Rowling of antisemitism.The comedian said news outlets had “piled into this ridiculously out of context nonsense”, and he did not want the franchise censored “in any way”.It comes after a clip emerged of Stewart discussing scenes from the film set in the magical bank Gringotts, run by goblins, on the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.In it, Stewart made comparisons between caricatures from antisemitic literature and the “folks...
CELEBRITIES
wxhc.com

Jon Stewart flames ‘Newsweek’, says he never called ‘Harry Potter’ creator JK Rowling “antisemitic”

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jon Stewart is casting curses -- and spells -- at Newsweek for its coverage of comments he made about Harry Potter. The magazine published a headline on Tuesday reading, "Jon Stewart accuses [creator] JK Rowling of antisemitism in Harry Potter." The article then expanded on comments that Stewart made about how the goblins in the Potter films, who run Gringotts, the bank of the wizarding world, reflect common antisemitic tropes.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Was One of Only People Who Knew Snape's Secrets and Refused to Share

The true intentions of Severus Snape came as a shock to Harry Potter fans around the globe when they finally saw his story come to an end. While the Hogwarts professor had acted as an antagonist to Harry throughout the books and movies, and it seemed to readers and viewers like he was one of the villains, he was actually protecting the young man the entire time because of the love he had for Lily Potter. Very few people knew where Snape's story was going, even in the early days of the film franchise. But author J.K. Rowling trusted the late Alan Rickman with the whole story before it had been published, and he managed to keep it a secret from everyone.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

JK Rowling’s Net Worth in 2022

JK Rowling is a successful British novelist and producer who’s responsible for the making of Harry Potter, which is a hit fantasy series. In this article, let’s take a look at JK Rowling’s net worth in 2022. JK Rowling’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $1 billion.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Harry Potter Reunion Special's Photo Mishap

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts made its magical premiere on HBO Max last New Year's Day and it got fans emotional as they see the original cast members reunite again a decade after the last film and its celebration of the legacy of the franchise that inspired millions of fans around the world.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

423K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy