ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mathias Appointed To CopperPoint Insurance Company Board Of Directors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Michael Mathias has been appointed to the CopperPoint Insurance Company Board of Directors, effective immediately.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Mr. Mathias is a proven leader in the insurance industry. He recently retired from Blue Shield of California, a 4.3-million-member nonprofit health plan that serves the state's commercial, individual, and government markets, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Before joining Blue Shield in 2013, Mr. Mathias held numerous technology leadership roles with Aetna in Hartford, CT.

Mr. Mathias holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Long Island University. In 2019, he received the Bay Area CIO Leadership Association's CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award in the Large Enterprise category and was named by CIO magazine to their CIO Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of the 2017 Guys Who Get It Award from the Institute for Women's Leadership and a 2016 Multicultural Leaders Award from the National Diversity Council. Mr. Mathias was recognized as a Top 50 Diverse Leader in 2020.

"We are proud to welcome Michael to the CopperPoint Board of Directors," said Ken Kirk, Board Chair. "He brings extensive insurance leadership experience and a deep knowledge of technology. His participation will complement our board's diverse skills and experiences, while supporting CopperPoint's vison for the future. We are excited to start working with him."

About CopperPoint Insurance CompaniesFounded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10-state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $4.97 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mathias-appointed-to-copperpoint-insurance-company-board-of-directors-301455980.html

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Merlin Unveils New Board of Directors, With Nine First-Time Members

Merlin, the digital-rights licensing partner for independent music companies, has announced its newly elected board of directors. The board, which is elected from and by Merlin’s members, includes representatives from twelve different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, and will service the organizations tens of thousands of member labels as it strikes deals with partners such as Apple, Facebook, Peloton, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more. This year, nearly half of the board members have been elected or appointed for their first term, with 11 members returning for another term.  Newly elected to the 2022 board are: Pascal...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

CopperPoint names new board member

CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a super-regional commercial insurance company, has announced that Michael Mathias has been appointed to its board of directors. Mathias (pictured above) has more than 25 years of industry experience. He recently retired from his position as executive vice president and chief information officer at Blue Shield of California, a 4.3-million member nonprofit health plan that serves California’s commercial, individual and government markets. Mathias has also held numerous technology leadership roles at Aetna.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Thomas J Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O. Of Kent Global LLC Forms Partnership With Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, President Of Romona Consultancy And Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC's Chairman & C.E.O., Mr. Thomas J. Kent Jr., announced today that a special Joint Venture has been put in place with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, the President of Romona Consultancy and Management, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of An Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Certain Officers And Directors Of U.S. Well Services, Inc. - USWS

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) - Get U.S. Well Services Inc Class A Report concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:. or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dana Incorporated Announces Two Appointments To Board Of Directors, Reaches Agreement With Icahn Capital

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (DAN) - Get Dana Incorporated Report today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Icahn Capital, whereby Brett Icahn and Gary Hu, both of whom are portfolio managers at Icahn Capital, will join the Dana Board of Directors, effective immediately, and stand for election at the company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Insurance#Casualty Insurance#Aetna#Long Island University#Orbie#Cio Hall Of Fame#Board Chair
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent board appointments

The following board appointments have been reported since Dec. 6:. Karen Cook was appointed to the board of directors at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md. Jennifer Gedney was named chair of the Healthcare Supply Chain Association's board of directors. W. Drew Hawkins was...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Observer

Spanos appointed president of USAging board

MAYVILLE — At the most recent USAging Annual Conference and Tradeshow, held virtually this summer, the membership association announced the appointment of its new president, Dr. Mary Ann Spanos, Director of the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, who was sworn in to serve a two-year term. Spanos joined...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

PureTech Founded Entity Gelesis Appoints Inogen Co-Founder and Former CFO Ali Bauerlein to Board of Directors and Audit Committee

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Gelesis, announced the appointment of senior financial executive Ali Bauerlein to its Board of Directors. Ms. Bauerlein brings extensive experience in SEC reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, investor communications, strategic planning, business development, and corporate governance in high-growth direct-to-consumer, insurance rentals, and business-to-business revenue-generating companies. She co-founded Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN), a global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, and led it from start-up through initial public offering and commercialization with $300M+ in annual revenue.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Dana Incorporated Appoints Ernesto M. Hernández To Its Board Of Directors

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (DAN) - Get Dana Incorporated Report announced today that Ernesto M. Hernández has been appointed to the company's board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Hernández is a veteran mobility-industry executive with extensive knowledge of product engineering, manufacturing, planning, program management,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
The Associated Press

BlueNalu Appoints Seasoned Food Executive Mary K. Wagner, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- BlueNalu, a leading innovative food company developing a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells, announced today the appointment of Mary K. Wagner, Ph.D. as its first independent board director. She brings an extensive and diverse range of senior leadership experiences in the food industry to BlueNalu and currently serves on the boards of both public and private food businesses.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Chubb To Appoint Bryce Johns To Lead Company's International Life Insurance Business

ZURICH, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (CB) - Get Chubb Limited Report today announced that Bryce Johns will be appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Chubb Life. He will join the company from HSBC, where he served most recently as Global CEO of HSBC Life and Insurance Partnerships. In his new role, which becomes effective in April, Mr. Johns will have executive responsibility for Chubb's international life insurance business, which is primarily Asia-focused with operations in key markets in North and Southeast Asia, including China through Huatai Life, as well as in Latin America and the Middle East.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tidewater Inc. Appoints Melissa Cougle To Its Board Of Directors

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) - Get Tidewater Inc Report ("Tidewater" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Melissa Cougle to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mrs. Cougle is a recognized business leader with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to join...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

3 Rivers Capital Announces Pair Of Appointments To The Board Of Directors Of Blue Chip Group

The Appointments Of Robert Sharpe and Dan Milich Reflect The Private Equity Firm's Commitment In Rapidly Expanding Blue Chip's Proprietary And Contract Operations. PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) has appointed prominent business leaders Robert Sharpe and Dan Milich to the Board of Directors of Blue Chip Group (https://www.bluechipgroup.net/), it was announced by Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital. The appointments follow on the heels of 3 River Capital's recently announced majority stake acquisition of Blue Chip Group (3 Rivers Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Blue Chip Group (prnewswire.com), for 50 years a successful family-owned and operated business that continues to serve as the country's pioneering leader in emergency food preparedness.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gelesis, A Biotherapeutics Company Focused On Excess Weight And Metabolic Disorders And The Maker Of Plenity®, Announced The Appointment Of Senior Financial Executive Ali Bauerlein To Its Board Of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gelesis, a biotherapeutics company focused on excess weight and metabolic disorders and the maker of Plenity®, announced the appointment of senior financial executive Ali Bauerlein to its Board of Directors. Ms. Bauerlein brings extensive experience in SEC reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, investor communications, strategic planning, business development, and corporate governance in high-growth direct-to-consumer, insurance rentals, and business-to-business revenue-generating companies. She co-founded Inogen (INGN) - Get Inogen, Inc. Report, a global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, and led it from start-up through initial public offering and commercialization with $300M+ in annual revenue.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

PROCEPT BioRobotics Appoints Mary Garrett To Board Of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT ® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the appointment of Mary Garrett to its Board of Directors. Ms. Garrett most recently served on the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vaxxinity Appoints Jason Pesile As SVP, Finance & Accounting, And George Hornig To Board Of Directors

DALLAS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced the appointment of Jason Pesile, MBA, CPA, as Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting. The Company also announced today the appointment of George Hornig, Chairman of Xometry, to its Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Molecular Stethoscope, Inc. Establishes New Corporate Headquarters And Research & Development Laboratories In South San Francisco And Appoints Gajus Worthington To Its Board Of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Stethoscope, a leading Precision Medicine biotechnology company pioneering the next-generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy, announced today that it has joined Verily Life Sciences ("Verily") partnered laboratory ecosystem in South San Francisco and appointed Gajus Worthington to its Board of Directors. The Company is now positioned to accelerate the translation of its proprietary cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy Technology Platform to develop products and services for Precision Medicine clinical practice and biopharma R&D.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy