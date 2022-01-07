ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Markets, 2021-2025 & 2030: Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $45.51 billion in 2020 to $49.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to reach $69.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

This report focuses on the cancer monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cancer monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic. Major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.The cancer monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of cancer and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are highly specific molecules for cancer cells as they bind to the proteins on their surface and it activates an immune response. The market consists of revenue generated by cancer monoclonal antibodies companies manufacturing cancer monoclonal antibodies drugs.The high costs involved in the development of monoclonal antibodies with advanced techniques act as a major restrain for the market due to the complex production process, expensive biological and chemical materials, and clinical trials, as well as required safety, efficacy, and quality tests.

Advanced equipment is required for the large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies that encompass multiple disulfide bonds and post-translational modifications, and this equipment is expensive. Clinical efficacy is usually achieved by injecting large amounts of monoclonal antibodies into the system, which means that large quantities are required to be produced for each treatment, thus increasing the cost. Thus, the high development costs in using these advanced techniques will restrain market growth.Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers. Forty Seven Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that develops therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways and specific cell targeting approaches based on technology licensed from Stanford University.The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA.

The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.Companies in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years.

For instance, in September 2020, AbbVie and I-Mab entered into a strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4), which is a monoclonal antibody drug used to treat multiple cancers. In September 2019, IRBM announced the signing of a service and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The agreement will focus on the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for cancer. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Characteristics 3. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies 5. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market5.1.2. Restraints On the Market5.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market5.2.2. Restraints On the Market 6. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation6.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by Monoclonal Antibody therapies, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Bevacizumab (Avastin)
  • Rituximab (Rituxan)
  • Trastuzumab (Herceptin)
  • Cetuximab (Erbitux)
  • Panitumumab (Vectibix)
  • Others

6.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Breast Cancer
  • Blood Cancer
  • Liver Cancer
  • Brain Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Others

6.3. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Research Laboratories
  • Pharmacies
  • Others

7. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion7.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Company
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Genmab AS
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis AG
  • Merck & Co.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
  • Seattle Genetics
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi
  • Abbvie
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Genentech
  • AstraZeneca
  • Biogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1hzid

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-monoclonal-antibodies-markets-2021-2025--2030-bevacizumab-avastin-rituximab-rituxan-trastuzumab-herceptin-cetuximab-erbitux-panitumumab-vectibix-301456339.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
westcentralsbest.com

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Suspended

The Louisiana Department of Health is pausing administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations. Recent data demonstrate that these two monoclonal antibodies used in the treatment are not effective against the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant circulating in the U.S. As a result, the federal government paused further allocations of these monoclonal antibodies pending updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Monoclonal Antibodies#Lung Cancer#Rituximab#Erbitux#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Eli Lilly And Company#Glaxosmithkline#Johnson Johnson#Novartis Ag#Merck Co#Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
TheStreet

Pfizer, BioNTech to Jointly Develop Shingles Vaccine

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Report on Monday said they would jointly develop what they said could be the first mRNA-based vaccine to prevent shingles. “The collaboration builds on the companies’ success in developing the first approved and most widely used...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TODAY.com

What to know now if you received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Almost 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — equivalent to the populations of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia combined — a huge number that seems to have been forgotten in a country dominated by Pfizer or Moderna recipients. The single...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy