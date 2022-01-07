ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date For Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Stockholder Call

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today it will report fourth quarter 2021 earnings after market close on January 31, 2022. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on February 1, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on February 1, 2022. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on February 1, 2022 through February 8, 2022. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 4486155.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-stockholder-call-301456460.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agnc Investment Corp#Investment#The Company#Q A
MarketWatch

Shake Shack expects 2021 revenue to beat Street expectations but staffing is taking a hit from COVID

Shake Shack Inc. shares soared 7.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the burger chain said it expects fourth-quarter and full-year revenue to come in ahead of Street expectations. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to reach $203.3 million, and same-store sales are expected to rise 20.8%. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $198.0 million and same-store sales growth of 16.9%. Preliminary fiscal year revenue totaled $739.9 million, also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $734.6 million. "While we are pleased by the fourth quarter, we also saw our operating hours drop in the last week of FY21 and the first two weeks of FY22 as a sharp increase in COVID cases had an impact on our ability to staff and keep all of our restaurants fully open," said Chief Executive Randy Garutti in a statement. "We expect these trends to continue to impact sales in our Company-owned Shacks and our licensed business." Shake Shack is scheduled to present at this week's ICR Conference. Shake Shack stock has lumped nearly 25% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 23%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

PerkinElmer says Q4 revenue and EPS to exceed prior guidance

PerkinElmer Inc. shares rose 1.2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the diagnostics company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted per-share earnings to exceed previous guidance. The Waltham, Mass.-based company said it expects adjusted EPS of at least $2.40 for the quarter, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.18. Earnings were driven by better-than-expected results in COVID and non-COVID-related product lines, with the latter expected to see organic revenue growth of about 10%. "The company also expects to report fourth quarter 2021 COVID related revenues of approximately $320 million," the company said in a statement. "This will bring the full year 2021 contribution from COVID related products and services to over $1.5 billion." For the full year, PerkinElmer is expecting revenues of about $5.0 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $4.97 billion. Shares have gained 15% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Organigram tops revenue estimates in latest quarter

Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it had a net loss of C$1.305 million ($1.0 million) in its fiscal first quarter to Nov. 30, narrower than the loss of C$34.3 million posted in the year-earlier period. The company did not offer a per-share breakdown in its earnings release. Revenue climbed to C$30.4 million from C$19.3 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of C$29.2 million. CEO Beena Goldenberg said the company is now expecting to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in its fiscal third quarter, ahead of earlier guidance for a positive result in the fourth quarter. That goal is expected to be bolstered by the acquisition of Laurentian Organic Inc., a private Quebec-based producer of hash and craft cannabis, that took place after quarter-end. That deal is expected to be immediately accretive and to give the company a foothold in the Quebec market. Shares rose 5.8% premarket and are up 2.3% in the last 12 months, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 48% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

Big Banks Kick Off Fourth Quarter Earnings Season

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Last week ended with the tech-heavy Nasdaq recording its worst week since February as the Fed announced it might lift short-term interest rates in March. But this week, the fourth quarter earnings season is officially kicking off with the big banks, namely JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) which are all poised to benefit from potentially three interest rate increases in 2022. Several big-name stocks are also due to report their results, such as Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Tilray Stock Affirmed Outperform at Cowen; Cost Cuts Ahead of Plan

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report shares were affirmed outperform at Cowen, which said that the cannabis company missed Wall Street estimates on revenue but profitability benefited as Tilray was ahead of schedule on cost-cutting. Analyst Vivien Azer has a $23 price target on the Canadian cannabis company. In...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 and $8.30. Analysts are targeting 2022 earnings of $8.26 a share. Members of CVS Health senior management team are scheduled to provide these profit targets in a webcast at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of CVS Health have gained 40.3% in the past year, compared to a rise of 22.9% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Tilray Reports Surprise Profit as Revenue Jumps 20%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report reported a surprise fiscal-second-quarter profit as the Canadian cannabis company reported revenue jumped 20% in the face of what Chief Executive Irwin Simon called sharp competition and macroeconomic challenges. In the quarter ended Nov. 30, the company earned US$6 million, compared with a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: AZZ Q3 Earnings

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AZZ beat estimated earnings by 3.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $5.11 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy