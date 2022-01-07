ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of An Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Certain Officers And Directors Of Avalara, Inc. - AVLR

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) - Get Avalara Inc Report concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. 55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 jlevi@levikorsinsky.com Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-an-investigation-concerning-possible-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-certain-officers-and-directors-of-avalara-inc---avlr-301456388.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

