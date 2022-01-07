ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

For Virginia’s new House majority, masks and vaccines will be optional during session

By Kate Masters
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxwzH_0dfjEOHI00

As Virginia lawmakers prepare to reconvene in Richmond for the 2022 General Assembly session, a looming question has been how the process will run amid an ongoing COVID-19 surge.

For Republicans in the House of Delegates, who won control of the chamber in November’s elections, the answer is as close to business as usual as possible. While KN95 masks will be available at the State Capitol and Pocahontas Building — where committee rooms and legislative offices are housed — there will be no mandate for visitors or lawmakers. Vaccinations and boosters, too, will be optional, though they’re “strongly recommended” by Republican leadership, according to caucus spokesperson Garren Shipley.

“It’s not a mandate, but Todd has been pretty clear from the get-go — get your shots,” Shipley said, referring to Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. “I can say the uptake of the vaccine among the Republican caucus has been high.”

The noncompulsory protocols set the House at odds with Virginia’s Democrat-controlled Senate, which has yet to release its own detailed operating procedures. In a Friday statement, though, leaders supported masks and vaccine requirements for members and anyone in the Senate chamber.

“Amidst the unprecedented surges driven by the delta and omicron covid variants, we are working with Senate Republicans and Senate staff to create an environment in which we can complete the important work of the people while staying safe and healthy,” said Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. The policies announced by House Republicans are also a significant departure from those proposed by outgoing Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, who said Friday she would require vaccines and boosters — or a weekly testing and mask mandate — for legislators when they returned to Richmond.

“There’s less restrictions now, according to the Republican plan, to get on the floor of the General Assembly than there are to walk into most coffeeshops,” she said in a Friday phone call. “It’s shocking. And that’s why I’m speaking out now and doing what I can while I am still Speaker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7O7n_0dfjEOHI00

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, confers with Clerk Suzette Denslow as the Democratic majority took control of the chamber’s legislative proceedings in January 2020. (Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury)

As the minority party, though, Democrats have little say over the rules of the House session. It’s also unclear whether Senate Democrats plan to challenge Gilbert’s policies, given both chambers share administrative space in the Pocahontas Building.

The upcoming session isn’t the first return to in-person proceedings for legislators, who met at the Capitol for eight days in August to allocate approximately $4 billion in federal relief funds. At the time, though, Virginia was just emerging from a summer with historically low case counts coupled with relatively high vaccination rates , raising hopes that the worst of the pandemic may have been over.

Now, Virginia is grappling with record infection levels as the highly transmissible omicron variant moves across the state. On Friday alone, there were 18,309 new cases, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The state’s positivity rate soared to nearly 35 percent, suggesting that more than one in three COVID-19 tests are returning positive.

Republican protocols do include some acknowledgement of the ongoing pandemic. According to a plan released by Gilbert , there will be temperature check stations throughout the Capitol and Pocahontas Building “to promote self-monitoring for any illness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcSw9_0dfjEOHI00

Incoming House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. (Ned Oliver /Virginia Mercury)

“If observed by the Capitol Police, persons whose temperature scan shows a fever will be asked to leave the building and strongly encouraged to get tested for COVID,” the plan continues. Occupancy at both buildings will also be “strictly monitored and enforced” by police, though the document includes no specific capacity restrictions. It’s unclear exactly how limits will be enforced, given the session’s typically hectic schedule of votes and committee meetings and constant traffic between both buildings.

Current guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends six feet of social distancing in social settings (though three feet is permissible in some areas, including schools, where such wide spacing may not be possible). Republicans announced that seating capacity will be reduced in committee rooms to allow “reasonable distance between public seating and the committee dais,” though the final set-up is still unclear.

It’s also not certain how the final spacing will affect public access to the meetings. According to the rules, visitors, journalists and lobbyists will not be allowed to stand at the perimeter of rooms or gather in the back.

The newly announced rules will also govern how delegates participate in the session. For much of the pandemic, when Democrats controlled the House, legislating was conducted entirely virtually while senators met in person at the Science Museum of Virginia. This year, Shipley said House members will be allowed to participate remotely if forced to quarantine or isolate, but must attend all subcommittee and committee meetings, as well as floor sessions, or nothing at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtsKK_0dfjEOHI00

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, right, confers with Democratic colleagues during the Senate floor session in the temporary Virginia Senate chamber inside the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, VA Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Pool Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, Bob Brown).

House leadership largely followed CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine. Members and staffers who test positive for COVID-19 are directed to isolate for five days. In cases of close COVID-19 exposure, the document calls for five days of quarantine for those who haven’t received their vaccinations or boosters. Delegates and House employees who have been boosted will not be asked to quarantine after an exposure, but are directed to wear a face mask for at least 10 days.

Even before the plans were announced, some Democratic delegates said they’d have concerns about any protocols that didn’t include masking or vaccine requirements. Virginia’s busy General Assembly sessions, which pack a year’s worth of legislation into what are generally 45- and 60-day sessions, depending on the year, already had a reputation for spreading disease even without a global pandemic. This year’s 60-day session is scheduled to adjourn March 12.

“We used to joke that everyone would get the session crud just sitting on elevators,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax. “Even in normal times, by crossover, everyone had laryngitis or a runny nose or a cough, or in some cases, a stomach flu.”

Under Republican House rules, members of the public will be able to comment on legislation remotely and stream the majority of proceedings — including smaller subcommittee meetings. “It would be a step backwards to remove that because it’s a long drive from Gate City to Richmond,” Shipley said.

For Virginia politicians, though — and the lobbyists, state employees, journalists and advocates surrounding them — most public health protections are a matter of choice.

“Our hope is that people will avail themselves of these options,” Shipley said. “But at the end of the day, people are responsible for their own well-being.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include comments from outgoing House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

The post For Virginia’s new House majority, masks and vaccines will be optional during session appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 15

Me ForMe
2d ago

I feel people should have the right to sue Covid+ people if they willing infect others.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Can’t find a COVID test in Virginia? Officials are blaming supply and staffing shortfalls.

Virginia’s COVID-19 testing numbers have reached all-time highs over the last several days as the highly transmissible omicron variant moves across the commonwealth. But even as cases reach historic levels — with more than 15,000 new infections reported on Tuesday alone, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health — experts say it’s likely […] The post Can’t find a COVID test in Virginia? Officials are blaming supply and staffing shortfalls. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

The strange, roller-coaster term of Virginia’s improbable governor, Ralph Northam

Happy trails, Governor Northam. By the end of this week, the strange, improbable four-year tour of Virginia’s 73rd governor, His Excellency Ralph Shearer Northam, will be over. In a time-honored ceremony on Saturday morning, surrounded by living former governors dressed befitting a high-society church wedding, the mild-mannered Eastern Shore-raised country doctor who ambled into the […] The post The strange, roller-coaster term of Virginia’s improbable governor, Ralph Northam appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New legislative maps keep faith with Virginia voters

Voting advocates, civic activists and everyday Virginians should commend draft redistricting maps that so-called “special masters” drew at the behest of the state Supreme Court.  What about current lawmakers who would have to campaign over new territory, or face off against fellow incumbents because of the new maps? Not so much.  U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, […] The post New legislative maps keep faith with Virginia voters appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Richmond, VA
Vaccines
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Virginia vaccination coordinator steps down from his job

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Danny Avula has stepped down from his position overseeing Virginia’s vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Avula said he has taken on other responsibilities in the Virginia Department of Health and returned to his position as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gilbert
Richmond.com

Youngkin and Miyares announce challenge to vaccine mandate for hospital workers as Va. sees record COVID hospitalizations

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will challenge a rule that requires hospital employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, putting his opposition to vaccine mandates into action. Youngkin’s transition team announced Friday that he and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will seek to cancel an order from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which in its original form would have required vaccines from almost every hospital employee in the country.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state senators disagree on five-percent pay increase, but both have neighboring states in mind

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Lawmakers from the Northern Panhandle are gearing up for West Virginia’s next legislative session.  The session is not the time for planning, it’s the time for executing. It will be State Senator Owens Brown’s first time voting on our behalf, and State Senator Ryan Weld is ready to bring to light new privacy laws. […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Senate#Cdc#State Senate#House#Republicans#The House Of Delegates#The State Capitol#Democrat#D Fairfax#The General Assembly
WTOP

Virginia senator to receive $300k to settle protest lawsuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia state senator will receive $300,000 under a settlement in a lawsuit the senator filed after she was charged with damaging a Confederate monument during a 2020 protest. Portsmouth police charged Sen. Louise Lucas and several others with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
cbs19news

Thousands get civil rights restored

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly 12,000 Virginians have gotten their civil rights back recently. Governor Ralph Northam tweeted on Friday that he just finished restoring the rights of 11,970 people who served their time and petitioned to get their rights back. He also says the Secretary of the Commonwealth...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
tennesseestar.com

State Senator Hackworth Introduces Bill to Repeal Requirement that Virginia Schools Pass Transgender Policies

State Senator Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell) is seeking to repeal a requirement that Virginia school districts pass policies consistent with the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students. Alongside policy debates about COVID-19, equity, and accelerated learning, the transgender policies were a major source of contention in 2021 as local school boards were forced to comply with state law – even when local officials didn’t agree with the policy.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

1K+
Followers
708
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy